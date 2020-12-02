Now that Donald Trump is about to leave the White House but not “the scene,” it might be time for those of us who voted for Joe Biden to consider his chances for success as U.S. President #46.
Does Biden have a secret weapon, a way to appeal to his supporters the way Trump appealed to his? Trump had a gift for speaking for and to the feelings and prejudices of those who felt ignored in our society, especially if they were male and white, although his machismo speeches scored points with other voters as well.
Our next president takes office at a time of deep political division and both medical and economic tragedy. What can he do to appeal to his “base” and perhaps to others as well? Does he have a special gift that will energize Americans to work together to solve our problems? A secret weapon?
My wife says that he does, and it is his infectious smile.
While I too appreciate his winning smile and his cogent explanations and do not find him cognitively challenged as do many Republicans, I think he will need more than a smile to lead America successfully.
Biden appears to have selected some very experienced people to serve in his administration, and that should help him move in the right direction when problem-solving. But that isn’t his secret weapon.
The president-elect also has a quiet, even tone when explaining his programs and ideas. While this is a contrast to Donald Trump, who had few ideas and was hardly ever calm, Biden’s lack of bombast and bullying will hardly be his secret weapon either.
Biden’s knowledge of American politics from serving decades in Congress and his contacts and friendship with other world leaders will certainly be very helpful. This could be his secret weapon, but probably will not be because dealings with Congress and diplomacy in general is usually conducted behind the scenes that we see on television.
I’d like to think that the American media could be Biden’s secret weapon. This could happen if all the networks stopped “following” Trump after he leaves office, if they ignored his tweets and his need for constant attention and treated him like any other ex-president, by largely ignoring him. They probably won’t do this because Trump is worth too much advertising revenue to them.
Then there are the lawyers in New York, who could keep Trump so busy with indictments that he couldn’t be the distraction he wants to be after Biden becomes president. But this too may not be enough to serve as Biden’s secret weapon.
Truth is that President Biden does not have a secret weapon – unless, we, the American people, even those of us living in old red Kentucky, decide to be Joe’s secret ally in the coming year.
Are we disgusted enough with incompetent and hurtful government at the federal level to give Joe a chance? Are we finally fearful enough of the once and future toll that the coronavirus is taking on our families, our businesses, our health and health care workers, and our country?
Are we secretly willing to quell the emotional turmoil of the past five years and let some serious and talented (or even just thoughtful) people take a shot at saving our health, our economy, our political system, our planet, and, last but not least, our sanity?
The word “secret” that I have used repeatedly here is not just a literary device to get your attention (although I hope it has). The word “secret” suggests not the many conspiracies that Rudy Guliani has conjured up to explain Trump’s election defeat, but rather the meaning that Jesus gave to it when he told his followers to “pray in secret” so the Father would hear them.
Maybe it is time for all of us – right and left, rich and poor – to back off and concentrate on healing ourselves, our neighbors and our country by wearing masks and keeping our mouths shut for just a few months and live in peace while we ponder our future.
If we did that, we could be Joe Biden’s secret weapon. Time will tell.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.