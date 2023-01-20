Anyone who follows the news from Capitol Hill knows about the recent difficulty in choosing a new Speaker of the House of Representatives. In his column in last Friday’s issue of this newspaper, Dr. Wolf gives Speaker McCarthy credit for tenacity but also says he demeaned himself in the process and is doomed to failure from the start. Wolf should know history is full of people who began with “impossible” circumstances and yet triumphed in the end; time will tell.
It is interesting to note that our “hopelessly deadlocked” House of Representatives already has passed one major bill. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed 220-210 with only Democrats voting “no.” There are two “incomprehensibles” here, the first being how any human baby could survive an attempted abortion and, second, how any civilized person could oppose such a measure.
When Woodrow Wilson said in his classic 1887 book “Congressional Government” “Congress at work is Congress in committee,” he was correct, and it remains true today. The current House has 21 standing committees and four joint committees with the Senate. Examples are Agriculture, Appropriations, Armed Services and the Judiciary. No one can possibly read and study all proposed legislation so members specialize in different subjects (division of labor) and defer to the judgment of fellow party members on each committee (specialization).
Chairs lead these committees; these chairs always come from the majority party, so about 10% of party members are chairs in the current House. Since human beings like to have their own way about things, this creates three power centers (the Speaker, chairs and rank-and-file members) between which there can be and often is tension. The just-ended Speaker controversy should be seen in that light.
The House speakership seems to go through a cycle of expansion and contraction. It depends on the party division, the personalities of the major players and the spirit of the times. In the early 20th century Speaker Joseph Cannon of Illinois dominated the House, in part because a strong Speaker was needed to balance the strong personality of President Theodore Roosevelt. But Roosevelt was succeeded by Taft and in 1910 Cannon lost almost all of his powers, perhaps the most important of which was the selection of committee chairs, and the seniority system was implemented as a reform.
In 1912 Professor-in-Chief Woodrow Wilson was elected president, 114 freshmen Democrats were elected to Congress and power shifted to the Executive branch. This remained the case for the remainder of that decade until the Versailles Treaty fiasco ruined the Wilson presidency.
Sam Rayburn of Texas was one of those 114 freshmen Democrats elected in 1912. Republicans took control of Congress in 1918 and held it until 1930. By that time Rayburn had enough seniority to become chair of the House Interstate and Foreign Commerce Committee. He became a good friend and confidante of President Franklin Roosevelt and author of several important New Deal bills.
Rayburn was elected House Democratic leader in 1937 and Speaker in 1940. He held that office for almost 17 years, exceeding by a wide margin the previous record set by our Kentucky forebear Henry Clay in the early 19th century. “Mr. Sam” became a powerful Speaker not so much through formal powers as through personal friendships with important people, not the least of whom were Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, and Eisenhower and Texas Senator and future President Lyndon Johnson. Indeed, Vice-President Truman was in Rayburn’s office when he heard President Roosevelt had died. In addition, Rayburn’s power was enhanced by World War II, his growing seniority in the position and by the Democrats’ large House majorities.
From Rayburn to Gingrich in 1995 the only Speaker of note was Thomas P. (Tip) O’Neill of Massachusetts. This was due in large measure to his famous friendship with President Ronald Reagan. Attention had shifted to the executive branch with the “Presidentialization of American politics” and remained there until the Democrats lost the House in 1994 for the first time since 1952.
Newt Gingrich of Georgia revitalized the Speakership for a time but it didn’t last and he resigned from Congress. By this time the “great polarization” was well underway, the number of competitive House seats was shrinking and the partisan divide was sharpening. Aided by Presidents Trump and Biden, and by the Covid pandemic, Nancy Pelosi’s response was a strong Speakership supported by strong party discipline (toeing the line).
This is what the young GOP “rebels” found when they got to Washington and they didn’t like it.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
