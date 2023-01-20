 Anyone who follows the news from Capitol Hill knows about the recent difficulty in choosing a new Speaker of the House of Representatives. In his column in last Friday’s issue of this newspaper, Dr. Wolf gives Speaker McCarthy credit for tenacity but also says he demeaned himself in the process and is doomed to failure from the start. Wolf should know history is full of people who began with “impossible” circumstances and yet triumphed in the end; time will tell. 

It is interesting to note that our “hopelessly deadlocked” House of Representatives already has passed one major bill. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed 220-210 with only Democrats voting “no.” There are two “incomprehensibles” here, the first being how any human baby could survive an attempted abortion and, second, how any civilized person could oppose such a measure.

Tags

Recommended for you