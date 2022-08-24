After being in office for more than 1 1/2 years, further discussion of the ineptitude and incompetence of the Biden Administration is pointless. Joe and crew must go; the questions are when and how? Jan. 20, 2025, is a long way off.

When President Roosevelt was running for a fourth term in 1944, he knew he would not survive it. He was not comfortable with the prospect of Vice President Henry Wallace succeeding him, so he selected Sen. Harry Truman of Missouri to join him on the ticket. Not quite three months after their inauguration, Truman became president upon FDR’s death. Roosevelt’s decision to replace Wallace with Truman was one of the best decisions he ever made.