After being in office for more than 1 1/2 years, further discussion of the ineptitude and incompetence of the Biden Administration is pointless. Joe and crew must go; the questions are when and how? Jan. 20, 2025, is a long way off.
When President Roosevelt was running for a fourth term in 1944, he knew he would not survive it. He was not comfortable with the prospect of Vice President Henry Wallace succeeding him, so he selected Sen. Harry Truman of Missouri to join him on the ticket. Not quite three months after their inauguration, Truman became president upon FDR’s death. Roosevelt’s decision to replace Wallace with Truman was one of the best decisions he ever made.
Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate was only one of his many terrible decisions, and it is obvious that vice-presidential succession cannot be our solution at this time. This means that Harris must be persuaded to resign. I do not suggest impeachment, because her inadequacies, while severe, are not impeachable offenses.
All county, district and state GOP organizations across the country need to adopt resolutions calling for Harris’ immediate resignation for the good of the country. Every Republican candidate running for any office this fall should put this in his/her platform and make it a prominent part of his/her campaign. As good as it is, our Constitution does not provide for this necessity.
At this point, the November 2022 elections will occur and the GOP is expected to win large majorities in both houses of Congress. It will be an existential calamity if this does not happen. If it does happen, it will result in the election of a new Speaker of the House of Representatives and should cause President Biden to realize that his administration has no future. When the GOP selects a new Speaker, it should do so with the expectation that this person will succeed to the presidency according to the provisions of the Presidential Succession Act of 1947 (Public Law 80-199).
Biden cannot resign with Harris still in office, so Harris must resign first. It is hard to believe that either Biden or Harris is happy with the status quo, and it is easy to believe retirement would appeal to them both. In Biden’s case, a strong argument for impeachment can be made that he is guilty of treason (giving aid and comfort to our enemies) by withdrawing from Afghanistan, but I do not see that as a successful option because of the two-thirds requirement in the Senate. Congress could, however, use that as a pressure tactic to promote resignation, as it did with Richard Nixon in 1974.
There is no point in invoking the 25th Amendment as long as Harris is in office. If and when she is out of office, Biden may want to nominate his successor under the 25th Amendment but he does not deserve the privilege because he has neither the character nor the judgment for the task. Once Biden resigns and the new Speaker becomes president, he/she can nominate a new vice president who would take office upon confirmation by both houses of Congress. The two would then finish out the term ending Jan. 20, 2025.
I know this sounds bizarre, but the situation is dire and the hour is late. I am reminded of the words of Daniel Webster on March 7, 1850: “Gentlemen, today I speak for the preservation of the union. Hear me for my cause.” Recent polls put Biden’s approval rating at 36% and his disapproval rating at 58 %, Harris’s at 41% v. 52%, and 88% say our country is on the wrong path. This last one is especially damning and begs for action. If Biden cannot work with the present Congress, he surely cannot work with one led by the GOP. He is killing us. He is what he is, and what he has been all his life, and he is not, never has been and will never be fit for the presidency.
He is a complete, utter and total disaster. He must go.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
