I am thankful this year’s General Election Day is behind us. Personally, I believe 2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging times in our Republic. Honestly, this predicted post-election delay has given me a case of writer’s block. I was looking forward to saying, “I am thankful the election is over,” especially after the caustic nature of these last four years; I was anticipating a pause.
Kentucky Republicans have a lot to celebrate. The re-election of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. House members across Kentucky’s Congressional districts is a hat-tipper. Trump finished strong in Kentucky and in neighboring states Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, West Virginia and North Carolina – all but Illinois (because of Chicago’s huge Democrat base).
Sen. McConnell easily won over Amy McGrath, her second major loss in Kentucky as a federal candidate. Disappointing, however, is the excessive contributions to her campaign. Recently, I indicated she spent $75 million, but new information reveals she burned $100 million in her futile attempt to unseat Sen. McConnell. She didn’t sell a fighter jet to fund her campaign; in fact, contributions by Kentuckians paled in comparison to the millions from entertainers and liberal elites across the country.
As an aside, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham from South Carolina faced the same intimidation from out-of-state contributors. Like McGrath, his opponent received about $100 million in a failed attempt to unseat the South Carolinian.
Definitely there was no Blue Wave in Kentucky. Notably, Congressman James Comer of the 1st District, Brett Guthrie in the 2nd District, Thomas Massie of the 4th District, Harold Rogers in the 5th District and Andy Barr in the 6th District all sailed to victory. Add to that in the Kentucky House, at least 72 (maybe 75) seats are secure, expanding the supermajority of the legislature. Can we call it a super, super majority? Regionally, Mary Beth Imes, Chris Freeland, Richard Heath, Steven Rudy, Lynn Bechler and Walker Thomas all rose to the top handily.
Despite the normal post-election watch and outcome, President Trump is a winner. His 14 rallies in three days and his spot-on final debate where he defined the inadequacy of Joe Biden, has and will impact the Republican Party for years. Elites will never understand, but President Trump has increased support among African-Americans, Latinos and of course, blue-collar workers.
This has been the most turbulent election cycle in modern history. Little in our history can compare to the crazy games played to undermine the Trump presidency over the past four years, including up to election day and now days following.
It started with the Russia hoax based on false information, parlayed into a partisan impeachment and fueled by an ongoing biased media, including Twitter, Google and Facebook, who continue covering up the truth about Joe Biden’s health and his alleged involvement in his son’s international money laundering business. On top of that, national Democrats shamefully used and propagated COVID-19 as a tool to create fear. (This comment does not mean the virus is unimportant or virile or that we need not adhere to safety protocols.)
Additionally, what many of us have been saying about polling has finally been exposed. Misleading and unrealistic polling by organizations and media outlets have created false assumptions. In many cases, poor science has been used to rubber stamp the bias of an organization. It results in negative impressions and may make someone feel their vote isn’t worth it.
Polling organizations should be held responsible when their data, said to be a science, is so wrong. Especially when it is used as a fact or innuendo.
Maybe it’s time for polling organizations and social media giants to lose their immunity privilege protecting them from lawsuits over biased content. Conspiring with campaigns to limit an opponent’s message, protecting a candidate from criticism, or publishing fictional polls without proven science should be out of bounds.
I believe a second term for President Trump would be good. I believe the Republican Platform is the best for our country and I believe good people of all races embrace those values. More importantly, however, I pray our bitterness goes away and we can return to civility and respect for one another.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
