Last Thursday night, the Murray City Council unanimously passed a resolution recommending to the Calloway County judge-executive that the statue of a Confederate soldier – in the likeness of General Robert E. Lee – be removed from the courthouse property and relocated to an appropriate venue.
In discussion leading up to a vote, council member Alice Rouse emphasized the difference between removing the piece and destroying it. “This is an honorable decision,” she remarked.
“It’s been a hundred years,” Dr. Terry Strieter said. “It’s still a historic monument, but the courthouse is not the right place for it.”
He also mentioned that 5,200 people in favor of removal commented about the issue on his Facebook page.
Councilperson Pat Seiber asserted the importance of citizens’ emails and assured the public that they are read and appreciated, even when it is impossible to render a personal thanks to each sender.
Dr. Burton Young admitted he was gratified to see the difficult issue of the statue’s removal being discussed in the right way.
“I’m impressed with the comments,” he said, “and I trust we’ll make a good move. I’m proud to recommend its removal.”
The only African American on the council, Danny Hudspeth, declared the memorial’s removal as, “the right thing to do.” Nevertheless, he candidly observed, “This is not a hallelujah moment, but I hope it gives a ray of hope for generations to come.”
After the discussion, a motion was made, seconded, and passed unanimously.
Mayor Bob Rogers commended the council with these words: “This is an example of how decisions should be made. This is a diverse group that respected everyone’s opinions and was able to reach consensus.”
No doubt, this was a proud moment for the city council, testimony to their ability to wrangle with a controversial issue and reach agreement on a plan of action.
The meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m., little more than a half hour after it started. Hours later, however, I found myself reflecting on a comment one council member made as the question of the statue’s relocation moved toward the unanimous vote.
“There are voices out there that disapprove,” he reminded the group.
The question of moving the statue is now in the lap of County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the Calloway County Fiscal Court. Inevitably, there will be more discussion and perhaps even fiery disagreement, risking clashes that reveal the deep fissures regarding institutionalized racism. While striving for unity and agreement, we must not fear hearing the voices of respectful dissent.
If we are indeed “The Friendliest Small Town in America” we can muster the courage to do the right thing and get involved, keeping in mind this insightful quote from the National Rural Assembly’s Whitney Kimble Coe, Director of National Programs at the Center for Rural Strategies:
“We can’t control the systemic barriers and disparities that hunt us and haunt us. We can’t control the forces of automation and globalization that have taken our livelihoods and our jobs. But we can control our response to these forces. And usually that means we just keep participating. We keep showing up. At funerals and potlucks. At PTA meetings and choir practice. At football games and city council meetings. We keep checking out library books and performing in community theater productions. We make our plans “for here and about here,” as writer Jo Carson says. And that regular practice of participation is what characterizes our relationships, and that gives us the ability to live and work and worship together in spite of disagreements. It helps us withstand the tangles of partisanship, too. It’s hard to dismiss someone when you expect to see them the next day, and the day after that, and the day after that.”
For more information about the National Rural Assembly, go to https://ruralassembly.org/. A pdf of the original nomination form for the Calloway County Courthouse and the Confederate Memorial to be listed on the national register is available at https://npgallery.nps.gov/GetAsset/4aee1306-491c-4cc8-9bdb-4f7c86db651e/.
“Main Street” is published each week in the Murray Ledger & Times. It can be read at www.murrayledger.com and www.constancealexander.com. To reach the author, email constancealexander@twc.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.