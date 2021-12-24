Latest polls show Americans are sorry about the direction of the country. Sorry about electing President Biden and a Democrat majority to Congress. A Rasmussen poll revealed 64% of those asked say the country is not on the right track. This isn’t an isolated query of Americans, either. Eight other national polling companies asking the same question have an average over 61% with the same results.
It isn’t just one thing that voters care about, its multiple issues compounding their view of our country’s leadership. Polls asking about President Biden and Vice President Harris are clear too. Only a few weeks ago, ABC and other polls uncovered the stark reality that only 38% of respondents approved of their actions.
Thankfully, we can share our dissenting opinions about issues, freedoms allowed within our constitutional form of government. But the layers of issues are progressively making it difficult to effectively stay on course. Crime is a perfect example. When has it ever been right to steal or loot? The answer is never. Yet we continue to hear about a masquerade of organized plunderers who scarf merchants displays in broad daylight.
A direct correlation of crime and thievery, in this case, is directly tied with defunding the police and reticent prosecutors who send a message signaling no consequences to law breakers. We don’t need a study to realize the outcomes encouraged by Democrat leaders who refuse to enforce laws throughout the country and protect criminals over law abiding citizens.
Additionally, trends toward socialism line up against the values of freedom. Don’t be fooled over the concept of fair share that you often hear from President Biden and liberals. Americans are the most generous people in the world. But government mandates unfortunately lead to dependency and work against personal freedom. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have services; it simply means we need to be careful about perpetual welfare programs.
Illegal immigration through the Mexican border is a great example of government failure. Remember that immigration can be a good thing for the U.S., but the tragic cost of illegal immigration by cartels that adds drug smuggling and human trafficking compound our rule of law and burden our democracy.
Inept diplomacy from the current administration has delivered a tragic end in Afghanistan that remains a black eye on America’s principles. As a result, Russia and China have flexed their Communist muscles without fear. Iran, a country with leaders that openly wish death to America, celebrates our current occupant at the White House and continues to mine for nuclear weapons.
COVID-19 has been particularly challenging. In his first 11 months, President Biden’s communication about the pandemic has led to mass distortion about COVID. While Dr. Fauci has been allowed to pontificate, the president has continued to foment fear. In response to this administration, Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Post says, “A day of reckoning is coming. At some point, voters will realize that Biden is simply unprepared to do what he promised to do. Without even middling public approval of his handling of COVID, his overall approval rating will go even further down. Biden has failed on a number of issues during his time in office. Failing on COVID, on top of all the others, will add up to a failed presidency.”
Heather Mac Donald, a Thomas W. Smith fellow at the Manhattan Institute, writes, “The data out of South Africa, after five weeks of Omicron spread, suggest that Omicron should be a cause for celebration, not fear. Its symptoms are mild to non-existent in the majority of the infected, especially the vaccinated; hospitalization rates are over nine times lower than for previous Covid strains; deaths are negligible. That assessment will only be confirmed as the U.S. and other western countries gather their own data on Omicron. Yet the public health establishment and the media are working overtime to gin up Omicron hysteria. The official response to the Omicron variant provides a case study in the deliberate manufacture of fear.” (The Spectator World) This is our world this Christmas.
I still have my Christmas stocking from my childhood. The same one my mother purchased when I was a wee one with a fur rimmed opening, sparkles, and Santa’s face stitched on it. I cherish the piece of my boyhood it represents remembering when Santa would fill it with all my favorite goodies once each year. But my hope today is different; that Santa will see our nation’s stocking hanging on freedom’s mantle and stuff some common sense into it. We’ll see.
In the meantime, Merry Christmas to all.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.