The more I talk to people – through my mask, of course – the same theme comes up. “Sure glad when we don’t have to wear these.” “Don’t know if we’ll ever be normal again,” others say. “Can’t wait for a vaccine … we need a vaccine.”
I am sure you would agree that normal sounds good. Like sitting in a restaurant without a masked waitress taking your order. Going to a ballgame without distancing by rows or chairs and cheers and jeers over referee calls don’t sound like unconnected solos. I’d love to stand in line at Dairy Queen for a Blizzard mixed with mint flavor and Heath candy bar crumbles (my favorite) or just going anywhere without looking like a bandido.
Eleven months ago, we didn’t dream of this, but now normal seems distant. As a result, some have predicted a cultural shift is happening right before our eyes. Like the Zoom phenomenon – the era of going to church or school or business meetings in our PJ’s. This may be slow to dissolve. Stay home, in your place. No need to question anything especially your government. Everything is under control. Be comfy.
A recent Wall Street News article about 85-year-old Charles Koch, the libertarian tycoon, offered a tidbit that made me ponder this cultural moment, although off the point of the interview. The WSN reporter referred to Koch’s MIT education where he learned the second law of thermodynamics, “which holds that entropy virtually always increases in a closed system” and Koch says impacted his libertarian beliefs.
While I am unqualified to lecture on thermodynamics, the basic point is clear that systems wind down or diminish in their effect and on their own. Webster defines entropy as “a process of degradation or running down or a trend to disorder.” I certainly have experienced the process of degradation. I feel it every day as my years move along. I digress, though.
While Charles Koch wouldn’t agree with me, President Trump appeared as a new catalyst, an outsider, filling a void in a highly politicized and overgrown bureaucracy already steeped in disfunction and subverting democracy when needed. Enter Trump in 2016, discovering a tightly knit government machine protecting itself from normal checks and balances. Deep state divisions allegiant to their own future.
Some may call this a conspiracy theory, but I would suggest that the president’s aim, even before elected, to fulfill a long list of America First objectives struck fear in that bureaucracy, which instantly turned against him to prevent citizens from knowing their concern.
According to Gen. Michael Flynn, now pardoned by President Trump, there were 125 leaks in the initial days of President Trump’s term. “Bureaucracy is running the country,” said Flynn in an exclusive interview Wednesday on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo. “There is a Constitutional mandate that ‘the people’ are supposed to be running the country, not the bureaucracy.”
About politics, Flynn says, the “underbelly of Washington is grotesque” and Flynn suggests that accountability is long overdue for the FBI and several Democratic leaders. “Be outraged at what they tried to do to this country,” he said.
Flynn continued with a passionate post-mortem on Trump’s first term, “I think if they had allowed him, to just say, ‘Hey let’s see what this guy can do,’ we’d probably be double or triple in every category of economy or military, everything … and look at what President Trump has been able to do despite the kind of assault that he’s been under.”
Regarding the election, Flynn says there’s an “element” within our justice and intelligence system that is anti-American. “Many Americans would agree,” Flynn says, “inside of some of these institutions they just don’t want to see our country thrive.” A sad testimony for our nation but one we should pay attention to.
Media pundits suggest Trump is attempting to manipulate the post-election system. But ask yourself: if election laws were broken, where late ballots were allowed or signatures on mail-in ballots were left off, or ballot harvesting occurred, even in the midst of the pandemic, these ballots need to be reckoned. We’ll see if the Supreme Court takes the case.
I contend this chaos is evidence of a bureaucracy trending to disorder and dysfunction. President Trump simply had the moxie to step in front of it.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
