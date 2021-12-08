Two of the Left’s favorite propaganda phrases are to say, ad nauseum, that the “rich should pay their fair share” of taxes and that tax reductions give tax breaks to the rich, the implication being that the “rich” do not pay their fair share and that the “unscrupulous” GOP blindly does the bidding of the rich only to make them even richer. Success and wealth are seen as inherently evil and must be the result of greed, theft, corruption and other misdeeds, and tax cuts have no purpose or effect other than to make the rich richer. Dealing with such intellects is a challenge.
According to its website www.taxfoundation.org, “The Tax Foundation is the nation’s leading independent tax policy nonprofit. Since 1937, our principled research, insightful analysis, and engaged experts have informed smarter tax policy at the federal, state, and global levels. For over 80 years, our goal has remained the same: to improve lives through tax policies that lead to greater economic growth and opportunity.” There is no way any one person can verify all the information on this website but I can say I have used it for years and never have had any reason to doubt its accuracy.
For 2018, https://taxfoundation.org/publications/latest-federal-income-tax-data/ says that:
• Since 2001, the share of federal income taxes paid by the top 1% increased from 33.2% to a new high of 40.1% in 2018.
• In 2018, the top 50% of all taxpayers paid 97.1% of all individual income taxes, while the bottom 50% paid the remaining 2.9%.
• The top 1% paid a greater share of individual income taxes (40.1%) than the bottom 90% combined (28.6%).
• The top 1% of taxpayers paid a 25.4% average individual income tax rate, which is more than seven times higher than taxpayers in the bottom 50 percent (3.4%).
The top 1% of federal taxpayers paid 40.1% of the total taxes collected, the average amount being $426,639. The top 5% paid 60.3% of the total and their average payment was $128,379. The top 10% paid 71.4% of the total with an average payment of $75,967, the top 25% paid 87% of the total with the average being $37,031, and the bottom 50% paid 2.9% of the total with an average payment of $626.
These data apply only to federal income taxpayers but many do not pay any federal income tax at all. According to the Tax Policy Center (www.taxpolicycenter.org), . . . “the percentage of Americans who pay no federal individual income taxes . . . is 44 percent . . . nearly all of those who pay no federal income tax do pay other taxes: sales taxes, excise taxes, and property taxes, ... a majority of those non-payers work and thus also pay the payroll taxes that help support Social Security and Medicare. ... TPC estimates that about one-third of workers who pay no federal income tax get net refundable (tax) credits that fully cover their payroll taxes, including their employer’s share.”
Putting these figures together, the Tax Foundation data apply only to the 56% of Americans who actually pay federal income taxes, not to the entire population, and, according to the Tax Policy Center, some of the remaining 44% pay payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare) but receive refundable tax credits that cover those costs.
If we round off the 56% of the population who do pay federal income taxes and the 44% who do not, for the sake of simplicity, to 50% and 50%, then the top percentages are cut in half with the top 5% paying 71.4% of all federal income taxes and the top 25% (the first quartile) paying 97.1%, with the second quartile paying 2.9% and the bottom two quartiles paying nothing.
This is what President Biden and his fellow travelers say is unfair. I would like to see what they think is fair, but they don’t really know what they are talking about. They need something to say to support their ridiculous spending proposals and use whatever lie is most convenient at the time. Perhaps a reporter from CNN should ask Vice President Harris and see what she says. That would be interesting.
To be continued ...
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
