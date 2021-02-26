I was fascinated by conservative political philosophy as a teenager. My parents voted Republican, but my youthful rebellion against their views didn’t begin until I went to college.
In my Catholic high school from 1957-1961, almost all my teachers and peers were Democrats, so as a way of establishing my identity, I rebelled against them by reading Barry Goldwater’s “Conscience of a Conservative” and William Buckley’s “Up From Liberalism.” When I was 16, I even wrote a letter to Buckley praising his sensible views, but suggesting that he could reach more readers by adopting a less intimidating vocabulary. I even (shudder) supported Nixon in 1960.
As a cerebral type, I found conservative ideas of personal responsibility, fiscal prudence, and individual freedom very rational. They were based, after all, on the liberating ideas of the 18th-century European Enlightenment we studied in history classes. Even my liberal priest teachers valued the principle of subsidiarity which asserted that problems should be solved from the bottom up rather than the top down. Local or state solutions to problems were preferable to national ones.
Buckley, in particular, favored a brand of conservatism that was much like 19th-century classical liberalism. Individual businesses should be free of all but the most necessary government control. He did not try to limit government protection of and support for people through social security and unemployment compensation. Buckley wrote that “conservatism cannot be blind, or give the appearance of being blind, to the dismaying spectacle of unemployment, or any other kind of suffering.”
Neither Buckley nor other conservative leaders of the period from 1950 to 1980 saw their Democratic opponents as “enemies.” He was friends with Democratic party activist Allard K. Lowenstein, as well as with liberal economist J. K. Galbraith and Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern. His principles (and perhaps his Catholic religion) allowed him to admit when he realized he was wrong.
In the 1950s he opposed civil rights legislation but later admitted that it was needed. He admired Martin Luther King.
Significantly, the conservatives of my youth were found in both major political parties, as were liberals. Members of Congress talked and worked with each other across the aisle, and even shared meals and tennis games. This began to change in the 1980s, though Ronald Reagan and House majority leader Tip O’Neal could still work together on taxes and social security issues.
But in the mid-1990s, Newt Gingrich told members of the Republican caucus to consider the Democrats enemies instead of opponents. He was not rebuked for this by his party and “bipartisan agreement” (we used to call it “give and take”) declined and then disappeared during the past decade. I suspect that President Biden’s attempt to restore luster to this term will be no more successful than was attempts by President Obama.
Today’s Republicans are no longer conservatives as that term has been used in American political thought. An exception is David Brooks, who spoke in a recent “New York Times” opinion column (2-18-21) to a young Republican friend. In Brook’s words, his friend needed to engage “in a struggle to create a Republican Party that is democratic and not authoritarian, patriotic and not nationalistic, conservative and not reactionary, benevolent and not belligerent, intellectually self-confident and not apocalyptic and dishonest.”
To make this happen, Brooks wrote, his friend would have to dedicate himself to certain “ideas that are at the heart of current conservatism.” Among these he counted the threat from China, the need “to restrain the power of cultural elites and centralized government” and to “build an economy that functions for the working class.”
It would also help, Brooks declared, to “understand what was on the mind of actual voters.”
Brooks doesn’t believe that GOP has to stand for “Great Opportunist Party,” one composed of leaders more interested in having power for themselves than in using it to govern for all Americans.
I feel sure that conservative leaders of my youth, like Senators Everett Dirksen and John Sherman Cooper (and even Buckley’s Democratic opponents and friends), would support David Brook’s attempt to “salvage,” as he puts it, the Republican Party.
Electing some principled conservatives would also help in this effort.
