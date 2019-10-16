“Enough is enough. Every day — every few hours, seemingly — more evidence is uncovered revealing that President Trump is abusing the power of the presidency. He is using the highest office in the land to advance his personal interests instead of the national interest. The president’s most recent violation of the rule of law — openly calling for China to interfere in our elections, as he stood on the South Lawn of the White House — is so outrageous, it’s clear he considers the presidency a free pass to do whatever he wants, with no accountability.” (Joe Biden, Op-ed New York Times)
The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee just released a bi-partisan report on the extent of the 2016 election cyber-attacks by the Russians.
Surely, this is where you draw the line – the lying, the denials, the obstruction and the criminal behavior. Reminder: In Volume 2 of the Mueller Report, there were multiple instances of obstruction of justice which were not charged because of a flimsy policy in the Justice Department.
“What is clear is that all of the (Russian) messaging clearly sought to benefit the Republican Party – and specifically Donald Trump. Trump is mentioned most in campaigns targeting conservatives and right-wing voters, where the messaging encouraged these groups to support his campaign. The main groups that could challenge Trump were provided (Russian) messaging that confused, distracted, and divided and ultimately discouraged them from voting.” (Senate Intelligence Committee Report)
Why would the Russians want Donald Trump to be the U.S. president? The following evidence should wake you up!
Many Republicans still refuse to believe Russia had any impact on the election – and Moscow Mitch is protecting Trump!
Ever since Trump invited the Russian Ambassador and his entourage + the Russian press into the oval office without U.S. officials present, there has been an uncanny adherence to a Putin-generated agenda, and this president has flattered, cajoled and helped Putin’s goals for Russia.
Trump has been doing real estate business with the Russians since 2003. In 15 years, there have been 86 all-cash Russian purchases totaling $109 million of Trump properties. Money laundering?
According to Eric Trump, “We don’t rely on American banks (who stopped loans because of defaults). We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”
Are these following behaviors by Trump/Republicans a coincidence?
Here are the 10 Demandments of Putin’s Russia and Trump’s Gifts to Putin:
1) Weaken the Transatlantic Alliance- Trump’s gift – undermines U.S. relationship with NATO and our allies
2) Degrade European Union and promote pro-Russian movements – Trump attacks the EU and supports Pro-Russian groups
3) Disrupt American economic leadership in the world- Trump pushes for trade war with Europe and Asia
4) Stoke anti-American resentment- Trump betrays allies and suspicion of U.S. motives (Syria)
5) Lift sanctions against Russia-Trump rolls back, impedes U.S. sanctions with the help of “Moscow Mitch” and Muscovite Matt Bevin
6) Legitimize Russia in the eyes of the world; Trump repeatedly praises and defends Putin and uses revisionist history
7) Gain international recognition of annexation of Crimea and sections of Ukraine-Trump wants Russia to be accepted back into the international community with no concessions
8) Soften U.S. adversarial stance against Russia; Trump’s Republican party has shifted toward a pro-Russian stance
9) Destabilize the U.S. from within; Trump attacks U.S. institutions, erodes norms and thinks he is above the law
10) Undermine democratic values abroad; Trump fails to respond to human rights violations creating a favorable environment for autocrats to crack down in Hong Kong
Attorney General Bill Barr is traveling the world to shift the blame from Russian meddling in the 2016 elections to the Ukraine and to obtain “dirt” on Joe Biden, the possible Democratic nominee. Putin’s Russian playbook adopted by the Republican party yet again for the election of 2020 – trash a political opponent.
More evidence? With Trump’s blessing, Turkey is driving the Kurds out of Northern Syria. The Kurds have been a driving force that has helped reduce ISIS activity in Iraq/Syria. That is a betrayal of an old ally!
Warning: Muscovite Matt Bevin refuses to draw the line on this lawless president and is using some of same Trump/Putin tactics in this election.
Draw the line and vote Democrat!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.