The Democrats began trying to stage a coup d’etat to remove President Trump from office even before he was inaugurated. They tried the Russian collusion delusion, hired a brigade of leftist lawyers, spent millions of dollars and took nearly two years to come up with nothing. Then their chief investigator could not recall first one thing and then another in pathetically incompetent testimony before Congress.
After this exercise of disgusting partisanship, House Democrats impeached the president on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. I have studied American politics for nearly seven decades and one thing you can take to the bank is that any politician can describe anything another politician does that he does not like as an “abuse of power.” And, of course, under the constitutional system established by our brilliant Framers, it not only is the constitutional right for the president to obstruct Congress, it is his duty when he believes Congress is abusing or misusing its powers. House Democrats know this. They are not ignorant. They are not stupid. But they are blind with rage that this outspoken and unconventional outsider defeated their anointed successor to President Obama and deprived them of the power they so desperately wanted to retain.
Power to do what, you may ask. Good question. Other than the pleasure of bossing other people around, examine where they now govern on the state and local levels. After reaching a Faustian bargain with public sector labor unions and selling their souls for money and votes, Democrats have: (1) elected dozens of incompetent, pandering mayors and governors; (2) corrupted and otherwise ruined police departments and public schools across the country; (3) bankrupted their cities and states; (4) betrayed their people by depriving them of the basic protections of civilized life; and (5) now have the audacity to blame the horrible mess they have created on the political party out of power in their jurisdictions. That takes nerve.
Blue cities and states lose population daily because people are voting with their feet and leaving to escape their hostile business climates, high crime rates, high taxes, poor schools, poor health care and incompetent and corrupt leadership. Their solution to this is not to correct the problem or put up a new Berlin Wall to keep their people in, but to make the entire country like the cities and states they have wrecked. That way leaving is pointless.
Along the way, Democrats will shred the Bill of Rights, whose roots go back through the Declaration of Independence (1776) to the English Bill of Rights (1689) and the Magna Carta (1215) to the Judeo-Christian Scriptures. They excel at moral posturing and virtue preening but are themselves among the most arrogant and intolerant people on earth. They say, “Black lives matter,” and that is true – except when those lives are the lives of unborn black babies. Then they don’t matter. Ask Amy McGrath.
Offensive speech is hate speech and must be banned. It’s OK to deface a Christian church and arrest Christians for attending church on Sundays in their cars in a church parking lot, but nothing is done when roving mobs of looters burn and vandalize homes, businesses and public monuments. Ban and seize firearms so people are defenseless against roving thugs and hoodlums. If, at the end of due process, it brings the result you want, fine. If not, riot. Or, throw due process out the window and embrace vigilantism. To hell with civilization. If this is what you want, put Democrats in charge and you’ll get it.
To add insult to injury, the leftist media, political elites and academia remain stony silent about all this, just as silent as Mount Rushmore – which they will, no doubt, want to blow up. Leftists are outraged over old statues of discredited men who have been dead for 150 years while their fellow travelers set up “autonomous zones” where they urinate and defecate in the streets. Thus, they not only give their tacit consent to this insanity and madness, they give it their conscious endorsement and encouragement.
If you ever wondered, when you were in school and studying the French Revolution, what the Reign of Terror was like and how it happened, take a hard look at Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. now. The mobs would love to behead the President and First Lady and the left would celebrate. The reign of terror has begun. President Trump is not Louis XVI, but where is Robespierre? He’s close.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
