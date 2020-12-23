In a recent column in The Wall Street Journal, Peggy Noonan quotes Megan McArdle of the Washington Post as saying, “... Our institutions may have failed us and our civic trust savagely eroded ...”
Which institutions have failed us? Which ones have “savagely eroded” our civic trust?
Though McArdle would likely disagree, the most obvious is the mass media, her Washington Post very much included, which long ago abandoned all pretense of objectivity and became the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. Examples are legion. Recently, the word “baseless” has been used incessantly to describe the Trump campaign’s claims of fraud in the election, but it is the proper role of the media to report the news, not evaluate it. Let the issue work itself to its conclusion and the people can decide for themselves. It is neither necessary nor proper for the media to hammer us with such adjectives. Four years ago, Russian collusion to elect Trump was incessantly true; now election irregularities are incessantly false. This is nothing but Hitler’s old propaganda trick of endless repetition of a big lie.
Some institutions of local government have, indeed, failed us. Those in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Washington D.C. and NYC come to mind. The most basic function of government is to establish and maintain domestic order so that people can be secure in their persons and property. Certain officials in these and other cities obviously have failed, deliberately and severely, but the defect is not with the institutions themselves. The defect is twofold: (1) the officeholders’ stubborn adherence to the corrupt and decadent ideology known as “liberalism” or “progressivism” and (2) the voters who elected them in the first place. These voters have no one to blame but themselves.
Liberalism/progressivism breeds another corruption known as “elitism.” Liberal coastal elites think they are smarter and better-educated than everyone else. They say they believe in science, scorn religious faith and know what is best for everyone. Three problems here. First, science is not settled; new discoveries are made regularly and are often contrary to conventional wisdom.
Second, some things are downright grotesque. Gov. Cuomo won an Emmy for his COVID-19 press conferences, but it was he who ordered COVID-19 patients sent to nursing homes, thereby infecting and killing God only knows how many elderly residents. This was when President Trump had the U.S. military set up a 2,500-bed temporary hospital in the Javits Center and also sent the Navy hospital ship Comfort with 1,000 beds to New York harbor, but not one single bed in either was ever used! Not one! Thus, Gov. Cuomo chose death for hundreds, perhaps thousands, over accepting assistance from President Trump. Yet, Cuomo is the hero here.
And President Trump is accused of “mishandling” COVID-19! Who accused him of racism and xenophobia when he banned travel from China last January? And who launched Operation Warp Speed, which produced two safe and effective vaccines in 10 months?
The third problem is that they want to make the rules “for thee but not for me.” This isn’t new at all. Environmentalists have been doing it for years. It was revealed 20 years ago, during the 2000 presidential campaign, that Al Gore Jr.’s home in Nashville used enough electricity in one month to equal the average home’s use in one year. But, he’s Mr. Environment, and that makes him special.
The California Globe (https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/more-california-elected-officials-violate-their-own-business-lockdown-orders/amp/) reports “More California Elected Officials Violate Their Own Business Lockdown Orders.” This is happening all over the country and has become a national scandal. We had better not discover that Gov. Beshear’s children are attending a private school in a neighboring state. Speaking of Gov. Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is giving him a taste of his own medicine by suing him in federal court for COVID-19 edicts he believes are unconstitutional.
Biden is already talking about making up a mystery illness and resigning from office. During the campaign, he did not always know what office he was running for, and now that he has won, he seems not know to what office he was elected. In the event of a serious disagreement between the president and vice-president, the vice-president, not the president, should resign. Until then, who will be prime minister? That’s an easy one.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
