Why can’t public servants express their faith publicly without intimidation? After decades of resistance from irreligious activist and government agencies quashing government employees, and students, who pray or express spiritual views, the U.S. Supreme Court has accepted a case that may finally determine how they can.
This potential watershed case involving the First Amendment enters the court docket at a perfect time with a majority of justices recognized as conservative constitutionalist.
Briefly, the case involves a high school football coach from the state of Washington who began his career in 2008. At the start, he would stop to pray alone on the 50-yard line at the end of games. Soon after, some student athletes joined him. Along the way the coach added short spiritual talks until 2015, according to reports, when school officials became aware and asked him to refrain. (AP)
In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Joe Kennedy, the coach, shared his reaction: “When the school district eventually told me to stop doing that, I did. My commitment with God didn’t involve others. It was only to pray by myself at the 50-yard line after each game. But then the school district got lawyers involved, and they kept shifting the goal posts every time I complied. Eventually, they said I had to refrain from any “demonstrative religious activity” visible to students or the public.
Doesn’t the coach have a right to freedom of speech and freedom of religion, as in what the coaches’ lawyer told the justices last Monday, his guarantee of “private religious expression?” I believe he does.
It is interesting to note that attorneys arguing this case are doing so in a building where the Ten Commandments are depicted artistically. In a description back in 2005, when religious arguments about displaying the Ten Commandments was on the line, Religion News Service described it like this, “The Jewish lawgiver (Moses) is depicted several times in the stone and marble edifice that is on the Supreme Court building, and so are the Ten Commandments. In sculpture, Moses sits as the prominent figure atop the building’s east side, holding two tablets representing the Ten Commandments. And on the wall directly behind the chief justice’s chair, an allegorical “Majesty of Law” places his muscular left arm on a tablet depicting the Roman numerals I through X.”
The spiritual nature of this case isn’t new. Remember Madelyn Murray O’Hair? Her scorn over prayer began when she enrolled her son one morning at a private school in 1959, hearing the Lord’s prayer being said by students. An avowed atheist, she rallied her objection publicly and eventually landed the case before the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in June of 1963, where Justices voted 8-1, officially banned prayer in public classrooms.
Her anti-religious quest later included two additional objectives. Removing “In God We Trust” from coins and the phrase, “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance.
As a broadcast journalist in the late 1970s, I had an in-person interview with Mrs. O’Hair during a call-in radio talk show while she made her way across the country on a publicity tour. As I recall, most callers accepted her hateful sounding responses and outlandish comments in stride, many adding they would pray for her. I remember her nasty attitude off mic, sitting in an aggressive pose and sharing an unashamed disdain for faith.
Of course, that was her right and the Constitution allowed her to think and say what she believed. I am convinced the vast audience of listeners, while repulsed, were emboldened in their faith as they processed her antithetical philosophies.
Hopefully, with the court’s conservative advantage, thanks to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump, a ruling will move the needle the other way, especially when it comes to practicing one’s personal faith in public. It appears in the case of the kneeling coach, members of the team joined him without compulsion, or fear of losing opportunities to play, or leadership assignments.
Republicans believe people have the right to conduct their lives (or their businesses) in accordance with their religious beliefs or support public displays of faith, such as the Ten Commandments that reflect our history and our country’s Judeo-Christian heritage. Furthermore, the GOP believes in the rights of religious students (teachers and coaches) to engage in voluntary prayer at public school events and to have equal access to school facilities.
Let’s pray the Supreme Court will affirm our First Amendment rights for Coach Joe Kennedy and as a precedent for all who desire to display their faith.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
