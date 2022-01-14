The Biden Administration and Democrat leaders in Congress are doing the only thing they know how to do, i.e., attempt to punch through their failures these past 12 months. So, they fan the flames of Jan. 6 and continue to push a false narrative that the federal government is the one and only way to ensure honest elections. But this is a desperate attempt to score points with voters wanting more, a Hail Mary of sorts.
Kentucky has already created options for voters. Secretary of State Michael Adams often says his objective is to make it “easier to vote, but harder to cheat.” Yet socialist Democrats desire to control federal elections, essentially subverting rights of states like Kentucky.
While appearing before a virtual meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration last fall, Adams made the point that, “The so-called ‘All Eyes on Kentucky’ effort directed against us did not come from conservatives concerned about voter fraud; it came from progressives duped into believing that we were engaged in voter suppression. Worse, this misinformation effort was given oxygen by senior figures within the national Democratic Party.”
His words seem prophetic now, as President Biden this week said he wants to change Senate rules to allow federal voting rights legislation to pass by a simple majority, meaning instead of senators’ 60-vote threshold to pass a bill, this power-grabbing effort could sail through. It is uncertain Democrats will even have a simple majority, with Sen. Joe Manchin still holding the line on the infrastructure package, and who knows about Democrat Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona?
Sen. Mitch McConnell says if Democratic leaders, “are trying to use the big lie to bully and berate their own members into breaking the Senate, we’re going to spend all week sounding the alarm on the radical takeover that some Democrats want to pull off.”
If you remember, McConnell rejected calls from then-President Donald Trump to get rid of the filibuster. Early this week, Kentucky’s senior senator and GOP Minority Leader reiterated this would “cause a massive political power outage for many millions of American citizens.” (The Hill)
Democrats have used the same old themes – “Jim Crow 2.0,” as Biden puts it – alleging that the GOP has made it harder to vote. This is essentially manufacturing issues when there isn’t an issue. Face it, this is the Democrats’ only move, considering they are stuck in a political quagmire of self-induced failures.
Like other Republican majority states, Kentucky’s new election law is a commonsense approach to elections. For one, providing more opportunity by allowing three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday, with no excuse required.
Next, it gives state election officials authority to purge voter rolls. In fact, unlike Allison Lundergan Grimes, who was under a federal order to do so, Secretary Adams’ promise to do so reveals some stunning numbers. 95,874 dead citizens have been purged, as well as more than 4,000 convicted felons, more than 3,000 voters who moved out of state, nearly 600 who asked to de-register, and several hundred voters who were judged mentally incompetent. In all, more than 100,000 have been purged.
Kentucky’s law also transitions toward universal paper ballots statewide. A feature many counties already use. This one thing alone allows for a paper trail to compare electronic results with.
Among other enhancements, absentee balloting is fully transparent and keeps an online voter portal for voters and election officials to check. And it permits counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of the precinct. In other words, it becomes more convenient to have a place that fits your schedule.
The idea that proving your identity is an affront to voters is among the liberal claims that seem grossly absurd. Go to any pharmacy and try to get a prescription without identification, or just about any other activity in today’s world. But Kentucky law does retain the signature cure process so absentee voters whose signatures have changed over time have a chance to prove identity and have their ballots counted.
Most importantly, this regulation expressly prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, which encourages corrupt practices and a high probability of coercion among some voters who have limited capacities.
Why do Democrats want to federalize elections when Republicans have developed systems to keep the system secure and fair? You tell me.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.