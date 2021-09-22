You don’t have to be an economist to realize that things are costing more. Larger than anticipated inflation, initially considered temporary by many economists, is apparently not so transitory, and likely to hang around a while. Multiple reasons are apparently to blame. Chief among them, production to fill orders that have been in short supply for months.
Producers are not only having trouble getting raw materials and parts for production, but they also face a shortage of workers to manufacture consumer bound products. Simply put, just in time supply chains have collapsed from several logistical snafus resulting in higher costs and a great deal of frustration.
As scarcity of supplies occur, prices go up. “Overall consumer prices rose 5.3% in August from a year earlier, a slightly slower pace than in June and July, but still near a 13-year high, said the Labor Department.” (Wall Street Journal) During the past five months, beginning with April, inflation as averaged about 5% each month.
Troubling indeed as a Democrat-controlled Congress continues pushing trillions of dollars of new spending along with new crushing taxes. The Democrats’ plan to slather more stimulus on top of stimulus, is disingenuous closing their eyes to the ill effects of over stimulus and the rising costs of daily living. Employers are caught in the middle of surplus unemployment benefits keeping many out of the workplace.
Kentucky’s labor participation rate in July was 56.3%, released Aug. 20, 2021. That made Kentucky rank 49th in the nation for worker participation. Simply put, a state’s labor-force participation rate is the number of all employed and unemployed workers (16 plus) divided against the state’s civilian population. That means over 43% of the population in the Bluegrass are not working. Translation, no wonder employers are having trouble staying open.
Restaurants have experienced multiple challenges with service workers and cooks too. Traveling recently, I found several fast-food restaurants serving by way of their drive-throughs forming long lines out into the roadway. Some even close early because there aren’t employees available.
Across the country, teachers with commercial driver’s licenses are being tasked to fill in on routes and many districts are simply making a choice not to run some routes and pay parents to drive their own children to school instead. Consider the state of Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to 250 members of the state’s National Guard to address the shortage of school bus drivers in the state.
Extra federal unemployment benefits added to regular state benefits has generally been labeled the cause of the large number of no shows. Now that federal contributions have stopped, we’ll see if employees are willing to go back to work or remain jobless. I suspect the incentive will boost some desires.
Honestly, with new wages advertised by employers to woo workers back, who wouldn’t be interested. A Wall Street Journal report reveals that, “Employees in typically low-paying jobs such as those in restaurants, airports and hotels reaped the biggest wage gains. Annual wage growth for the 25% lowest-earning workers was running at 4.8% in August, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. That was the highest rate of growth since 2002, and slightly above the 4.7% reached in the months before the pandemic, when unemployment hit a historically low 3.5%. Annual wage growth for the highest-earning workers, by comparison, was 2.8% in August.”
Getting back to work though means employees will likely feel the effects of an additional $3.5 trillion Democrat-backed spending bill. A boondoggle, or perhaps a better word for the 10,000-page piece of legislation is a hat-trick! Houdini couldn’t have devised a better one. This feat of prestidigitation includes losing trillions of dollars in spending and then taking allowing the IRS to take it back. Burdensome regulations of tax code are included as well as things like a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, provisions for climate change and more social programs.
The consequences of Washington “group-think” are pressing hard on Kentucky. I can’t predict the outcome of the bill. What I do know is that Democrat intentions speak loud and clear.
Other than traditional infrastructure, adding trillions of dollars will do nothing but fuel inflation. Wages, even higher ones, will never be able to keep up, chasing one another and killing our economy. Adding taxes to the inflation from stimulus will further dappen any real earnings workers make. Let’s hope Joe Manchin and some other moderates will find the will to say no.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
