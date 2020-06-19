Not sure why, but for some reason I thought about “Romper Room” while writing today’s column. You remember, the television show that youngsters watched from the mid-1950s to the mid-1990s. Remember, “Romper, bomper, stomper boo. Tell me, tell me, tell me, do. Magic Mirror, tell me today, did all my friends have fun at play?”
Unfortunately, my magic mirror seems a bit cloudy these days. It has become challenging to see and to hear the myriad of angry voices and groomed opinions flowing throughout our country.
I count myself an imperfect observer of politics, not a professional, but one who truly cares about our community, our state and nation. My only aim is to encourage Republicans to follow conservative, constitutionally based principles. So, I thought I would share some questions for your consideration under the heading of, “Why now at this moment?”
Why are we seeing subversive behavior and anti-American antics at this moment? Why a sudden passionate cry to remove monuments? Why have professional groups instigated mayhem and violence, rioting in major cities across the country? Why have “autonomous zones” been allowed to exist with protesters destroying property and resisting order? Why are Democratic leaders taking a knee at what looks like a choreographed musical? Why, why, why?
I could fill the balance of the column with more questions, since there are so many. But the point is that while we have always faced challenges in our 245-year history as a United States, this time, just under five months until the upcoming presidential election, major resistance is brewing like never before. So, it is valid to ask, why all these things now?
In pre-COVID February, after years of Democratic resistance to the Trump Administration, the New York Times published an article: “In Trump Country, the Resistance Meets the Steel Curtain,” where writer Campbell Robertson summarized, “Now with the 2020 election approaching, the Democratic Party seems as disjointed as ever, while the Trump administration appears not only undismayed but emboldened.”
Simply put, our national COVID lockdown has combined with the frustration of failed Trump resistance, and now liberal groups are posturing themselves into an impromptu chorus with hopes of delivering a thousand cuts to take one last stand against the president. A perfect storm with spin-off resistance that makes it almost impossible to criticize for fear of offending.
In the meantime, over a million people – I’ll call them for lack of a better name, the Silent Majority – have registered to attend President Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus pandemic started. These are people who are sick of placating and appeasement-loving leaders playing the resistance games and fanning the flames of those on edge.
If you have allowed yourself to be duped into this so-called or assumed coincidental moment in our history, you might have missed the simple sign that is before you. Even many I am acquainted with have fallen victim to these pandering sentiments.
I do agree that we need to be better to one another; on the other hand, lawlessness and criminal activity cannot be tolerated. This doesn’t mean inequalities don’t exist, but it does mean one thing, and the point of this commentary that the pandemic – the overreaction to it, the underreaction to it, the blame, the negativity and the ongoing lock-down – is the perfect storm.
Back to my question. Are we, all of a sudden, a bad country? Liberals would say, “Yes, we are at a tipping point in our democracy.” But the Silent Majority asks, “What is wrong with Democratic party leaders? Why won’t they stand up to the violence?”
Perhaps conspiracy is not the case, but a cabal of subversives have discovered a synergy where all of suddenly they have convened into a perfect chant of descent with compliant liberal leaders. And of course, their throng of voices have been amplified by a sympathetic media.
I also believe some freedom-loving people, on the fringe of a homebound-induced breakdown, have found themselves uncharacteristically sympathetic to these modern-day marauders who have decided at this moment to suddenly want justice.
Finally, speaking your mind and sharing your beliefs is part of the American way, but threats, destruction, mob violence, is not. Setting traps and baiting leaders is also a sign of political shenanigans and not genuine debate. I believe the Silent Majority understands why this is happening now and believe it will be the reason Republicans will be victorious in the fall.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.