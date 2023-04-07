In high school, I learned that racism – or, as we called it then, racial discrimination – was a bad thing, in the eyes of God, our church and all fair-minded people. It was described as considering ourselves superior to black people and denying them equality with us.
As I grew older, the list of people we were not to discriminate against grew to include women (if we were men), those of other faiths and foreign immigrants. Today’s list is longer, including LGBTQ+, “people of color,” those in poverty, the disabled, and others deemed “different” from normal, healthy, white-skinned middle-class Americans. But in the 1960s, racism mainly described white people’s attitudes toward American Negroes. We were told to ignore skin color and thus avoid being a racist.
Therefore, I was intrigued to encounter a book published in 2019 by Ibram X. Kendi, “How to Be an Antiracist.” Why should I be antiracist instead of just nonracist? My question is shared by many of my “Caucasian” friends and relatives.
The first chapter of Kendi’s book, entitled “Definitions,” answered my question. He defines racism NOT as a matter of personal discrimination, but “as a marriage of racist policies and racist ideas that produce and normalize racial inequities.”
How do we get from racist ideas to “racist policy” or systemic or institutional racism? For Kendi, a racist policy is “any measure that produces or sustains racial inequity between racial groups” and the word “measure” refers to “written and unwritten rules, procedures, regulations, and guidelines that govern people.” Then he adds: “There is no such thing as a nonracist or race-neutral policy.”
Well, that really got my attention! Why can’t I just use the term “nonracist” to describe being opposed to discrimination aimed at people of any race?
The reason I should avoid that term, according to Kendi, is that racism is really about inequality, not about skin color or other distinctions. You can make a distinction that is not racist, for example, if you say that more black than white people are susceptible to “sickle cell disorder.” That is a medical fact, much like the statement that old men have prostate issues and older women are more likely to have breast cancer.
Racism, for Kendi, refers only to inequality. Racial inequity “is when two or more racial groups are not standing on approximately equal footing.” As an example, he cites statistics showing that 71% of white families lived in owner-occupied homes in 2014, while only 41% of black families did.
And that is due not to personal discrimination or individual racism, but to racist policies, such as those “unwritten rules” that allow bankers to refuse loans to blacks who want to move into white neighborhoods even when the applicants have adequate financial security.
That is why I cannot be “value-neutral” (or nonracist). Either I value equality or I don’t. There is no neutral ground here. Kendi writes that “the only remedy for racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” Hence, we have tried affirmative action policies.
There are, therefore, no “nonracist” ideas, but only ideas that are racist or anti-racist; an anti-racist idea is simply “any idea that suggests that racial groups are equal despite their real [cultural] differences — that there is nothing right or wrong with any racial group.” Racism is not about biology, but about political power.
One of the ironies of racism is that the classification of races by 18th century scholar Carl Linneaus — White, Yellow, Red, and Black—was nonscientific from the start. He listed Homo sapiens europaeus at the top and put Africans, Homo sapiens afer, at the bottom of the racial hierarchy. The first were “vigorous and muscular” while the latter were “sluggish and lazy.”
But the real irony here is that even if race has been understood incorrectly in biological terms, we must accept racial distinctions we make as political realities, for “race creates new forms of power, the power to categorize and judge, elevate and downgrade, include and exclude.”
Even though race is not a very useful category, racism is a desperate reality for many Americans. Therefore, antiracism has to be just as real.
Perhaps that is less ironic than paradoxical. I will leave that to the English teachers.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.