In high school, I learned that racism – or, as we called it then, racial discrimination – was a bad thing, in the eyes of God, our church and all fair-minded people. It was described as considering ourselves superior to black people and denying them equality with us.  

As I grew older, the list of people we were not to discriminate against grew to include women (if we were men), those of other faiths and foreign immigrants. Today’s list is longer, including LGBTQ+, “people of color,” those in poverty, the disabled, and others deemed “different” from normal, healthy, white-skinned middle-class Americans. But in the 1960s, racism mainly described white people’s attitudes toward American Negroes. We were told to ignore skin color and thus avoid being a racist.