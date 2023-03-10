An update from Secretary of State Michael Adams confirms a continuing reality for Democrats in Kentucky. As of the end of February, the once bountiful party decreased by another 62,000 voters. More to the point, since Gov. Andy Beshear was sworn into office, over 145,000 voters have deserted the governor’s party.
On the other hand, the reality for the Republican Party is growth, and not by a little but a lot. Someone asked me recently what political party was in majority. I am happy to repeat the news that Republicans are the dominant party gaining nearly 115,000 voters since Governor Beshear’s administration.
This metamorphosis of political power in Kentucky’s two-party system is historical even with the current voter role clean up by Secretary of State Michael Adams. Surely when it’s written, historians will say this shift was one of the most significant and dramatic political stories of this time. The transition is most visible in Frankfort, where the state House and Senate chambers contain Republican super majorities, a veto proof legislative body.
The reason doesn’t go unnoticed. Undoubtedly, because a majority of voters reject radical, woke agendas and those who champion their ideals.
These voters head to the polls this year to elect a governor. So, it makes sense that Kentucky’s next governor should be someone who rejects the woke culture that is blossoming across the U.S. Someone who will get down to the business of governing in a transparent way and shut down this lunacy.
Can Andy Beshear do that? Moms and dads are asking serious questions about Kentucky education policies especially on this issue. Rightfully so after Governor Andy Beshear’s Commissioner of Education Jason Glass warned teachers recently that they needed to look for another job if they didn’t want to follow guidance about using preferred names and pronouns.
Really? Is it the job of the Beshear administration to direct teachers in this manner? Is Andy Beshear, and his administration just being “woke” in sheep’s clothing? Sounds woke to me. Parents and public-school teachers who share concerns are not being political by their questions but are raising legitimate issues about this value shift. The real question is, does Andy Beshear reflect your beliefs?
While he attempts to cover over his liberal beliefs in this gubernatorial election year his true allegiance to the Democratic National Committee is clear. It’s obvious. His campaign coffers are filled by woke donors as pay-back for his commitment to the DNC Platform.
But Beshear also faces a number of significant political missteps since elected that every voter should consider. One continues to haunt his administration and recently became the focus of one the most liberal Democrats in Washington. In case you missed the headline, consider it here: “In their first Oversight Committee Hearing, Chairman James Comer gets Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to say they need to investigate Andy Beshear.”
If you don’t trust my commentary, video is available on YouTube of the hearing where AOC, the outspoken Socialist Democrat, asks for an investigation of fellow Democrat, Andy Beshear. “As the Committee launched its investigation into the misuse of COVID-19 relief funding, AOC suggested the Committee should look into Andy Beshear’s mismanagement of the state unemployment system, uncovered in an audit by Auditor Mike Harmon. Congressman Comer agreed and looked forward to investigating Beshear with her help.” (RPK) Sounds like a bipartisan effort.
In another concerning political move, reports have surfaced that Gov. Beshear has moved his communications director, the wife of his top aide, to the Kentucky Educational Television Network (KET). An RPK official commented, “While no one is questioning the impartiality of KET, this is a clear problem for anyone who cares about the network. Can you imagine if a Republican governor appointed his or her communications director to the governing board of the state’s public network that covers the Governor? Andy Beshear would have sued! This blatant political move boggles the mind and the Governor ought to explain why he thought this was appropriate.”
But my guess is we won’t hear a response from the governor on all these issues unless of course it’s on CSPAN, in front of Congressman Comer’s Oversight Committee. Stay tuned.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
