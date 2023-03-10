An update from Secretary of State Michael Adams confirms a continuing reality for Democrats in Kentucky. As of the end of February, the once bountiful party decreased by another 62,000 voters. More to the point, since Gov. Andy Beshear was sworn into office, over 145,000 voters have deserted the governor’s party.    

On the other hand, the reality for the Republican Party is growth, and not by a little but a lot. Someone asked me recently what political party was in majority. I am happy to repeat the news that Republicans are the dominant party gaining nearly 115,000 voters since Governor Beshear’s administration.  

