Likely your family and guests at Thanksgiving will line up on opposite sides of the political spectrum this year. Let me suggest a simple contest if the conversation needs a diversion. Simply carve out the pulley-bone, a Southern term, also known as the wishbone, where Thanksgiving duelers break the forked bone in two.
The winner ends up with the larger piece of bone and the prize — good luck. You are a winner if you end up with the larger piece. Whatever the poultry, the furcula bone holds together the most tender and no-doubt tastiest spot on the bird.
I have been pulling the political “wishbone” for some time, hoping elections favor Republicans. Yet, the news is discouraging. Consequently, I believe the past four years will be America’s most politically significant times of the millennium. A risky prophecy, with another 980 years to go, but pivotal, nonetheless.
Notably, President Trump’s style versus his record, could be defined as oxymoronic, that is, “something contradictory or incongruous.” (Merriam-Webster) I’ll go further. His punch-back personality contrasted with his achievements is a good example.
Take “America First.” The concept didn’t exclude the world, it simply changed a pattern of appeasement. President Trump understood that external forces were weakening the United States, draining it of valuable resources and revenue, in turn, affecting freedom and individual rights of each citizen. Is this selfish?
No! This tactic ends up the greater value. A stronger America would always be able to give the world more. This is not arrogance, but practical. Farmers call it fertilizer. Adding nutrients to the soil eventually renders improved harvest.
Living in a place where a franchised fried chicken restaurant is known worldwide, I am especially pleased to see how well the Republican Party is accepted here. The fact that 62.1% of Kentuckians voted for the president is impressive. One hundred eighteen counties revealed hefty margins for Trump. Biden-Harris predictably won Jefferson and Fayette. Sen. Mitch McConnell, on the other hand, delivered McGrath overwhelming defeat despite her $100 million campaign, winning all but Jefferson, Fayette and Franklin. Congressman Comer recorded a massive win in the 35 counties of the 1st District. But you know all that.
More accomplishments than most realize occurred during President Trump’s term with only a Republican-controlled Senate, led, of course, by Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell. So, if (when) Biden becomes president and the House is controlled by Democrats, a Republican majority in the Senate is imperative to restrict the socialist side of the Democratic Party. Republicans need at least one seat of the two U.S. Senate races in Georgia, still up in the air. The Peach State, by their election law, requires a candidate to obtain at least 50.1% of the vote to be proclaimed the winner. Neither race had a majority, so the top two candidates moved to a runoff election, now set for Jan. 5, 2021. Get out the wishbone.
A Democratic Congress with a Democrat in the White House would fundamentally rewrite American history. Already there are signals of reversing Trump’s “America First” agenda. Stopping construction on the border wall, pushing for higher minimum wage (potentially with Bernie Sanders, avowed socialist, as U.S. Labor Secretary) nationwide, massive tax increases (not just on income), jumpstarting unions to organize, regulating oil and natural gas production, increasing regulatory efforts by the EPA adding costs for farmers and businesses, making college free, forgiving student debt, placing limitations on Wall Street, and providing Medicare for all. But that’s not all. Nationwide control over the coronavirus with mask mandates and renewed appeasement with known terrorist nations.
Unfettered, Joe Biden and a Democratic House and Senate could place the United States in a Constitutional free fall that perhaps would forever pivot the country into a socialist haven, providing elitist progressives an unparalleled victory. Kentuckians better hope the Senate remains a Republican majority where at least legislation can temper proposals from House progressives. Let’s hope.
In the spirit of pulling together, I end with a line from Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation establishing Thanksgiving, where our First Republican President underscored the blessing of freedom. “No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy.”
Happy Thanksgiving!
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
