Another Christmas is upon us and I extend warm wishes and a sincere hope that you and your loved ones are in good health and full of happiness.  This season, in particular, I am looking forward to being home in my district with friends and family to enjoy Christmas and spend time with the people I am proud to represent. Most importantly, I encourage you to join me in remembering the reason for the season.

As the year draws to a close, I reflect on the concluding year, the good and the bad, to recognize all there is to be grateful for yet all the work that still lies ahead. As you know, Kentucky has experienced two terrible natural disasters in the last year, the devastation which took lives, homes, personal belongings and so many memories with them. Out of those tragedies, though, our residents rallied behind and lifted one another up. This Christmas, consider the continued good we can do and the pure joy our actions and kindness can bring to others.