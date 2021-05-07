E
very American president has before them 1,460 days to implement their vision. Four years might seem like a long time at first, but four Christmases, birthdays and anniversaries tend to go by quickly.
The unfortunate nature of President Biden’s first 100 days, however, is its ambiguity, and Americans are witnessing the gaudy and painful display of raw political power. By ambiguity, I mean how Oxford Dictionary defines the term, as a noun: “the quality of being open to more than one interpretation; inexactness.” Literally the Biden Administration’s haziness has impacted numerous matters of national interest. Whether calculated or unintentional, it doesn’t matter, people are negatively impacted.
Take the crisis at the border, for example. W. James Antle III, politics editor of the Washington Post proposes that when President Biden shared his platform revealing “his immigration bill would offer legal status along with a pathway to citizenship to much of the undocumented population,” it became a crisis generator. Plus, immediately halting construction of the border wall and reversing President Trump’s immigration policies in his first few days added to the hordes of immigrants coming to the border, many of them showing up wearing T-shirts saying, “Biden, please let us in!” with a logo resembling those from the 2020 campaign. In March alone, over 172,000 were taken into custody. Estimates also reveal that 1,000 migrants a day are not even being pursued.
There is, no doubt, a serious humanitarian crisis at the border. Consequently, facilities are critically over-crowded. The obvious is, not surprisingly, that the left’s vagueness has been incendiary. Just because the president often uses the phrase, “Let me be clear,” does not mean things are clear. Far from it. Months of speechmaking from President Biden or Kamala Harris, who refuse to even visit the border, adds further evidence of a political blunder, unbecoming of experienced political elites.
Away from the border crisis, there is nothing more ambiguous than how some schools, primarily in Democratically-run states, remain closed, while the ability to reopen our schools is scientifically clear. The CDC has concluded that community spread of COVID-19 in schools is low, and that children only need to be three feet apart to remain safe. But, again, the Biden Administration has mixed messaging on reopening schools. Just over the past few days White House Adviser Anita Dunn refused to back reopening schools by fall and dodged questions when asked if President Biden would stand up to Democrat special interest groups making unscientific demands.
One revelation may explain some of the muddled messaging. Emails uncovered between Biden’s CDC and the powerful American Federation of Teachers (AFT) confirm how the group directly influenced CDC guidance on reopening schools. You also need to know that in the 2020 campaign cycle, the AFT spent $20 million to elect Democrats across the country – including Joe Biden.
On another issue, the green light to non-Americans and teacher’s union bosses isn’t the only smokescreen going on. Joe Biden has proven he is turning his back on American energy workers after saying he would not abandon fossil fuel workers. On day one, Biden crushed thousands of jobs by canceling the Keystone Pipeline, killing 11,000 jobs including 8,000 union jobs. Democrats’ “Green New Deal” will eliminate fossil fuels, cost taxpayers up to $93 trillion over 10 years, destroy our energy sector and crush nearly 10 million jobs going forward.
Lastly, consider the use of the word “infrastructure.” Apparently, the Democratic dictionary has found a new meaning for the English language to include every social program, yet only 7% of his $2.25 trillion bill is set aside for traditional infrastructure: roads, bridges, waterways, ports and airports. Again, an intentional misappropriation of our English language that softens the blow of the eventual taxation burden awaiting all wage-earning Americans.
In just three months, there is an obvious pattern of misdirection, a magician’s greatest skill. A crisis at the border magically appears. The science from the CDC suddenly disappears. President Biden starts a war on American energy with his magic wand. Abracadabra! What do you expect? The resulting crises must obviously be controlled and the only remedy to do that is appropriating trillions and nationalize control. Exactly what is desired by the current majority.
While the Democrats keep embracing the failed policies of the radical left, Republicans will keep fighting for growth, opportunity and prosperity for all – and aggressively make our case to the voters to win elections up and down the ballot next year.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.