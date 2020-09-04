Nov. 3, 2020 can’t get here soon enough! Election day. Honestly, I have mixed emotions about the next eight weeks. How about you?
Mind you, throughout most of my adult life, I have had a keen interest in political science and specifically about the election process. I have spent hundreds of hours in a previous career covering politicians, mostly on a local and regional level, and have come to appreciate the energy and intelligence it takes to run a campaign. It’s more than yard signs and advertising.
My prediction, these final 60 days before the General Election, is that the dénouement is yet to come and if you thought the past few months of mob violence and crisis generated resistance from the Democrat Party was something, get ready.
Heightened interest among “We the people,” is at a remarkable level, perhaps more than ever. Which side you are on and your perspective likely rests on one’s trust in news organizations. Take the current pandemic. Science has changed, often. Yet Democrats and some Independents, based on a Gallup poll, are “increasingly likely to see COVID-19 as deadlier than the flu, while Republicans’ view haven’t changed.” (Gallup) We are distant, mis-lead, living in a world that is “no touch.” We are left with our anxiety.
The “We’s” cannot wait. We want these games to stop. While President Trump wants to continue the positive momentum for the country, Democrat leaders want to resist it and are unwilling to compromise on prudent stimulus legislation from Republicans as a scheme to blame the GOP. Who suffers?
It’s not unusual for people to complain about election advertising, “I’ll be glad when it’s all over and won’t have to listen to those commercials on TV…” they’ll say. But I believe voters are more engaged now. You see protesters on the streets, car bumpers with pithy stickers, signs in yards, and those who will admit it, shouting at their TV when a political story or comment fails to meet their approval. Am I right?
But as Labor Day slips by, campaigns traditionally refocus. A good comparison may be a basketball game, where one side does well in the first half, and the other team catches up in second half as they make changes. While you love the contest, you are anxious for your team to win. So, pay attention in the “second half,” the last 60 days of campaigning.
As an example, just now, former Vice President Biden wants to condemn violence in cities across the US, but as you probably understand these cities are controlled by Democrats. But why now? We all know why. Biden-Harris poll numbers have drifted down. Does he really care about the violence? A better question might be, do you want a political party in control that hasn’t condemned this violence from the beginning?
President Trump has been consistent on law and order. But where Democrat leaders have resisted, the cities are left in shambles and residents are in fear, many fleeing their real estate from the cities they love.
Expect eye-openers from the Presidential debates (hopefully Biden won’t back out), the first of which is Sept. 29, rescheduled from Notre Dame to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and to be hosted by Fox’s Chris Wallace. On Oct. 15, the second debate moves from the University of Michigan to Miami. The last is close to home, Oct. 22 at Belmont University. Will the real Joe Biden show up? President Trump’s challenge for the former Vice President to take a blood test prior to the debate may be revealing. Will he? Wouldn’t we all like to know?
Watch the economic plans of Biden. Leave it up to progressives like the Democrat’s poster children, Sen. Bernie Sanders (a Socialist) and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio, and the economy as we know it could tank. Take DeBlasio’s recent comments, “Help me tax the wealthy. Help me redistribute wealth. What changes things is redistribution of wealth. Tax the wealthy at a much higher level,” (The Brian Lehrer Show, WYNC)
President Trump’s economy is real and jobs, until COVID, were available for most able-bodied Americans. Will Biden now back off his tax-plan or double down?
Yes, these final days will reveal much. Get ready.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.