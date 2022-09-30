“Aw, c’mon now,” as President Biden might say, we all know that politics is more about feelings than about rational thinking.
And, as a Democrat, I regret that Republicans have done a better job of playing to voter’s feelings than have the leaders of my own party. This helps explain the success of the Trump cult today.
Given these two political realities, it is important that we understand the language of Psychology. So today, let us look at the word projection, made popular by the work of Sigmund Freud, the father of what we call psychoanalysis and the most well-known 20th-century student of the “unconscious,” what the brain does when we are not thinking consciously.
While most of us have rejected some of Freud’s more bizarre ideas, such as his notion that male children want to have sex with their mothers and kill their fathers, we have learned much about our “hidden” motivations from him.
One of the things he studied was defense mechanisms — and we all know what that means. It is from this study that we arrive at the idea of projection, a process by which we project or attribute to others those things we are ashamed of or just don’t like about our own feelings.
Here are some examples of projection:
• Republicans call Joe Biden incompetent, when it was clearly president Donald Trump who put the capital I in incompetent.
• Republicans shout themselves hoarse accusing Democrats of violent radicalism caused by a nearly non-existent Antifa while refusing to clearly and fully condemn the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.
• Republicans call Democrats “enemies of freedom” because Dems want people to fight disease by wearing masks, while Republicans reduce the freedom of poor people to vote in states they control.
• Republicans accuse Democrats of wanting to “destroy America” while they are the ones working diligently to weaken or destroy our democratic republic by limiting the right of people to vote.
• Republicans accuse Democrats of attacking the right to life because they support the right to abortion, but then attack attempts to improve and protect human lives after birth socialism.
• Republicans consistently call Democrats inflationary and reckless spendthrifts while remained silent when Republican president George W. Bush waged long term, “off-budget” Middle Eastern wars.
Projection is a common practice among humans; when we say that someone hates us, we are often covering up the fact that we actually hate them. When people accuse their spouse of having a problem with anger management after the spouse finally speaks up angrily after being belittled by the partner, that is an example of projection.
So if we are all guilty of projecting our weakness, errors, or sins on others, why is this especially deplorable in politics? After all, politicians are people too! And Democrats do it too, as when they consistently accuse Republicans of unfairly favoring the rich, which many Democratic leaders do as well — that is why we have a “progressive” Left.
Projection becomes serious and threatening to democracy when it becomes a substitute for governing.
And that is what has happened in the Republican Party. Biden and the Democrats have passed — with difficulty — major legislation that will help us survive the effects of climate change and restore American infrastructure.
Republicans, by contrast, have a political platform that consists of getting and keeping power, with or without a majority of votes, not by posing alternative solutions to our problems, but by refusing to work with Democrats to solve any problems (e.g. Immigration Reform) and by belittling Democrats for any legislative difficulty they have, often caused by lack of support from the GOP side of the aisle.
Projection, especially when accompanied by shameless lying and crude coded language (“Let’s go, Brandon”) is the opposite of government. That is why, in an earlier column, I suggested that the Democrats should steal Trump’s MAGA slogan, and create signs and flags changing it to “Make American Governable Again” by voting for Democrats!
One final projection: When Trump encouraged his followers to “Lock Her Up”, referring to Hillary Clinton, was he really worried that he would be locked up?
Time might help us answer that question.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
