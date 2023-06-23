Several weeks ago, the vote raising the debt ceiling finally passed Congress, but not before Republicans forced Democrats to agree to increase work requirements for welfare recipients.
Among the changes were an extension of the ages at which people would be required to work or actively seek work through a training program 20 hours per week or lose access to food stamps (SNAP benefits). Formerly those between 18 and 49 were subject to work requirements; now the age limit has been raised to age 54, with the likelihood that it will be raised even higher in the future.
Congress did make exemptions for the homeless, veterans, and those between ages 18-24 leaving foster care. It did not exempt those so battered by society emotionally, mentally or physically that they are simply unable to work. Republican like to call such people lazy.
These are not earth-shaking changes, and the exemptions may even increase future deficits, according to the Congressional Budget Agency. Yet it was important for Republicans to insist on this measure to show us that they think the poor are hurting the country.
But what about the rich? My conservative friends like to point out that the wealthy pay more taxes than the rest of us together, but they fail to mention that the very wealthy make most of their money, not from income taxes on their salaries but stock, deferred taxes or generous deductions.
The average salary for chief executives is just over $800,000. (USA Today, 2-21-23) For example, Matthew Kelly, the president of CommuniCare Health Centers, earns an annual salary of only $750,000 but has total compensation of $7,884,144, with 6 million of that coming from stock that was awarded to him. Most of us pay taxes on our income, but do not have the significant tax loopholes open to us that the wealthy have, such as deductions for massive business losses.
In the June issue of Christian Century, editor and publisher Peter Marty pointed out that “the bulk of government handouts in the United States actually go to those above the poverty line.” The corporate tax rate was lowered from a sliding scale going up to 39% to a flat rate of 21% in the 2017 Tax Reform bill.
Marty added that “current tax law allows companies to deduct half of all business meal expenses, a government commitment that puts its spending on food stamps in helpful prospective.”
Maybe it is time for work requirements for those who enjoy these tax breaks, loopholes and subsidies. It might be useful — and a contribution to the common good — for business CEOs who benefit from this government largesse to be required to spend a certain number of hours each week in work directly related to helping those in poverty.
And let’s make this work requirement for the wealthy hands-on help rather than a mere check to “one’s favorite charity.” Working at a soup kitchen or at a homeless shelter for a few hours, or building a house with Habitat for Humanity would not only be educational for all concerned, but could increase mutual understanding between rich and poor in this sadly divided country.
On a larger scale, such a work requirement for the wealthy could promote a sense of fairness in America. States often require drug testing as a requirement for receiving welfare benefits, even though welfare recipients are statistically no more likely to use drugs than the rest of us. First-hand experience with the poor might even help our business leaders reduce their bias against the “undeserving poor” while also showing those at the lowest end of the economic scale that wealthy people can demonstrate genuine human compassion for others despite their privileged positions in society.
All of this may sound impossible given the climate of mutual anger and distrust in America today. While I admit to being sometimes naïve, I agree with Peter Marty’s conviction that we must get rid of “the crooked notion that wealth is virtue and virtue is wealth — or from the fanciful notion that everything we enjoy in life is earned or deserved.”
Those are words of wisdom, even if they do come from a religious “leftist.”
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.