Several weeks ago, the vote raising the debt ceiling finally passed Congress, but not before Republicans forced Democrats to agree to increase work requirements for welfare recipients.

Among the changes were an extension of the ages at which people would be required to work or actively seek work through a training program 20 hours per week or lose access to food stamps (SNAP benefits). Formerly those between 18 and 49 were subject to work requirements; now the age limit has been raised to age 54, with the likelihood that it will be raised even higher in the future.