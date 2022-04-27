A study conducted by a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University of polling during the 2020 presidential campaign concluded “Public opinion polls ahead of the 2020 election were the most inaccurate in a generation.” The report headline read, “Pre-election polls in 2020 had the largest errors in 40 years.” The professor was Josh Clinton, “who served as chair of a special task force convened by the American Association for Public Opinion Research.” (https://news.vanderbilt.edu/2021/07/19/pre-election-polls-in-2020-had-the-largest-errors-in-40-years/)
“The task force found that polling during the two weeks before the election overstated support for then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 3.9 percentage points, which was the largest polling error since 1980 when support for Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter was overestimated by 6 percentage points. The presidential election between Biden, the eventual winner, and incumbent president Donald Trump was much closer than polling had indicated.”
The time intervals of “the most inaccurate in a generation” and “the largest errors in 40 years” may be an exaggeration, but the inaccuracies were, nevertheless, real, considerable and important. “This discrepancy is across the board. It’s not a Republican polling problem or a Democratic polling problem,” said Clinton.
Quoting from the executive summary of the report:
“The 2020 polls featured polling error of an unusual magnitude: It was the highest in 40 years for the national popular vote and the highest in at least 20 years for state-level estimates of the vote in presidential, senatorial, and gubernatorial contests.
“The polling error was much more likely to favor Biden over Trump.
“The polling error for the presidential election was stable throughout the campaign.
“Beyond the margin, the average topline support for Trump in the polls understated Trump’s share in the certified vote by 3.3 percentage points and overstated Biden’s share in the certified vote by 1.0 percentage point.
“The overstatement of the Democratic-Republican margin in polls was larger on average in senatorial and gubernatorial races compared to the presidential contest.
“Whether the candidates were running for president, senator or governor, poll margins overall suggested that Democratic candidates would do better and Republican candidates would do worse relative to the final certified vote.
“No mode of interviewing was unambiguously more accurate. Every mode of interviewing and every mode of sampling overstated the Democratic-Republican margin relative to the final certified vote margin. ... Regardless of whether respondents were sampled using random-digit dialing, voter registration lists, or online recruiting, polling margins on average were too favorable to Democratic candidates.
“On average, polls overstated the Democratic-Republican margin in states more supportive of Trump in 2016. In states Trump won by more than five points in 2016, the average signed error on the margin was 5.3 percentage points too favorable for Biden; on the other hand, in states Clinton won by more than five percentage points in 2016, the average signed error on the margin was 3.5 percentage points too favorable for Biden.”
The entire report is 23 pages long and can be accessed online via the web address above. Two questions pose themselves: (1) how did this happen; and (2) why did this happen? There is absolutely no excuse for this. Polling goes back to the presidential campaign of 1936, again with spectacularly bad results: The Literary Digest poll predicted that GOP candidate Alf Landon would defeat President Roosevelt in his bid for reelection. The problem was an inaccurate sample, i.e., subscribers to the Literary Digest did not accurately represent the electorate.
In 1948, most polls predicted that Dewey would defeat President Truman. Again, the samples were inaccurate because polling stopped two weeks before the election and the tide turned to Truman during that time. Polls done by the Survey Research Center at the University of Michigan, however, were accurate.
The Vanderbilt study examined polling results in 2020 and clearly identified the problem. The same problem occurs in every national campaign, more or less, and the cause most likely is inaccurate sampling. What needs to be studied now is the people who do the polling and the people and organizations who hire them and pay for them. Polling is a costly business and one would expect news organizations such as NBC News to want accurate results. Yet they do not get them.
The question is “Why?” The most likely answer to that question is that the polling companies know the news organizations for whom they work want results favoring Democrats, and that is what they get. The validity of this hypothesis should be the object of the next Vanderbilt study. In the meantime, we should remember that polls are campaign gimmicks and should never be trusted.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
