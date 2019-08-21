In his column “Mother Earth: Is there still hope?” in the Aug. 14, 2019, edition of this newspaper, Dr. Ken Wolf conceded more than I expected in accepting my third contention on climate change (see “Skepticism and climate change” in the July 31 edition) – that many climate change alarmists preach “reform” for others while continuing to live profligate lifestyles themselves.
The ink was hardly dry when news broke about the recent climate change “conference” in Sicily, a three-day affair attended by 200 people who flew in 114 private jets to get there and created an 800-ton carbon footprint in the process (https://metro.co.uk/2019/08/02/hypocritical-google-camp-saw-tech-company-create-800-tonne-carbon-footprint-discuss-climate-change-10505583/).
Dr. Wolf passes over and leaves unrefuted my other contentions, and understandably so. As John Adams said, facts are stubborn things. I stated, “It cannot be said with certainty that the current climate change is caused by the use of fossil fuels and, therefore, it cannot be said that discontinuing or lowering their use will halt or slow the change.” These are, while politically incorrect, stubborn facts which will not go away regardless of how many times they are ignored, criticized or sneered at by climate change alarmists.
Dr. Wolf referred to “science writer Elizabeth Colbert” and her book “The Sixth Extinction.” Yes, she is a “science writer,” but she is not a climate scientist. She studied literature at Yale and worked for the New York Times. Now she works for The New Yorker and, while she has won several “climate activist” awards, she is by no means an authority on climate change.
Neither is Benny Peiser a climate scientist in the strict sense of the term, but he holds a Ph.D. from the University of Frankfurt in Germany, and is a scientist, scholar, university professor of social anthropology in the UK, and director of the Global Warming Policy Foundation. Peiser has stated, “The lack of a balanced approach to the issue of global warming has led to an extremely one-sided and alarmist perception of risk ... Climate alarmists habitually ignore the potential economic and health benefits of warming temperatures. While magnifying the probable risks to health and mortality as a result of warmer temperatures, many underrate or simply discount the possible health benefits of moderate warming.” Peiser’s position is valid. There are intelligent, educated and rational people who disagree with alarmist catastrophism, and they are not kooks.
Dr. Wolf worries about what will happen if nothing is done. I worry about what will happen if alarmists prevail and do what they advocate. We must examine just what it is we use fossil fuels for, how much we use them, how they might be replaced, what they will be replaced with and the results of all this. How did our ancestors live? They burned wood and then coal. Now, in addition, we use a lot of oil. We use it for virtually everything. We use it for growing food, for harvesting food, for processing food, for preserving food, for transporting food and for cooking food.
This planet’s population cannot survive on wild berries and honey. Has anyone really given this serious thought? Can airliners fly across the Atlantic using battery power? Are we willing to mandate mass starvation and extensive population reduction when our food supply drastically declines? Are we willing to risk creating a totalitarian police state to accomplish this? Who will tell the Chinese government their country has too many people and they must reduce their population by 500 million in the next 10 or 20 years? Suppose the Chinese do not think that is a great idea. Then what? Policies have both intended and unintended consequences.
But, no, all is not lost. Our old Mother Earth is still doing her thing, just like she has for millennia. According to Dr. Peiser in “The Greening of Planet Earth,” “The earth is warming slower than predicted. The prophesied climate catastrophes haven’t happened. But one thing is certain: the Earth is getting greener. Thanks to the greenhouse gas CO2.” (https://www.thegwpf.com/benny-peiser-the-greening-of-planet-earth/)
Mother Earth is taking greenhouse CO2 and using photosynthesis to convert it to vegetation and oxygen, thereby adapting to the new reality. There will be no mass extinction. So, all those who attended the Sicilian confab can take a Valium and a deep breath, and then plant a garden. That will be something productive they can do.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations.
