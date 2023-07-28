According to the 2020 Census, Fancy Farm Kentucky has a population of 515.  But every year, the first Saturday in August, the grounds near St. Jerome Catholic Church swell by the thousands when their annual picnic occurs. Barbecue by the ton isn’t the only hot thing served. No, flamboyant even dramatic speeches by past, current and soon to be politicians have become a tradition at this gathering for over a century.  

As this year’s picnic approaches gubernatorial campaigns have already been underway for some time and political junkies realize stump speeches at Fancy Farm mean hyper-speed campaigning begins with less than 100 days remaining before November’s general election. Their gait turns from a canter into a full gallop. Giddy-up!

