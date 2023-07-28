According to the 2020 Census, Fancy Farm Kentucky has a population of 515. But every year, the first Saturday in August, the grounds near St. Jerome Catholic Church swell by the thousands when their annual picnic occurs. Barbecue by the ton isn’t the only hot thing served. No, flamboyant even dramatic speeches by past, current and soon to be politicians have become a tradition at this gathering for over a century.
As this year’s picnic approaches gubernatorial campaigns have already been underway for some time and political junkies realize stump speeches at Fancy Farm mean hyper-speed campaigning begins with less than 100 days remaining before November’s general election. Their gait turns from a canter into a full gallop. Giddy-up!
The roots of the picnic date back to when St. Jerome Church built a log structure in 1836, where picnics were ordinary in the hot summers and “local politicians and religious leaders would take advantage of the crowds to address voters and congregation members.” But gatherings were paused during the Civil War. (Christopher Beebout, “Fancy Farm,” ExploreKYHistory)
In the July 31, 1880 edition of the Mayfield Messenger comes word, “There will be a barn dance, picnic and “gander pulling” at Fancy Farm next Thursday. Those that have never seen the latter should turn out on this occasion. It will be interesting.” Various sources describe a gander pulling as a blood sport where a horseback rider gallops past a live goose hung upside down and attempts to jerk the head off. Not so easy when the poor goose’s neck and head are slathered in grease.
Now, 143 years later, gubernatorial candidates are primed to square off in what might be considered a modern-day gander pulling. For Andy Beshear, this will be his first picnic as Governor having skipped previous years. Whereas Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the GOP nominee for Governor has a consistent speaking record at St. Jerome in 2019, 2021, and 2022 all except 2020 when such gatherings were prohibited due to COVID.
Perhaps the most historic thing about this year’s picnic is the slate of Republican candidates on the November ballot. Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s Attorney General leads the list of highly regarded candidates to fill Kentucky’s executive branch of government. Michael Adams running for a second term as Secretary of State; Russell Coleman running to fill AG Cameron’s place; Allison Ball, former state treasurer seeking the position of state auditor; Jonathan Shell, nominee for the commissioner of agriculture; and Mark Metcalf, the nominee for treasurer.
Additionally, Daniel Cameron is the only black candidate to ever win a primary election for governor in Kentucky (Jenean Hampton, was the only black lieutenant governor in Kentucky on the ticket with Gov. Matt Bevin). In fact, when elected, Cameron will be “in a select group. Only five Black people — all men — have served as governor of one of the 50 U.S. states in history.” Three have occurred in the past 16 years. The other two filled terms from their positions as Lt. Governor after the death of the Governor. “Both can be traced back to the time of Reconstruction.” (The Hill)
More significantly at Fancy Farm, expect to see a big contrast between Republican speeches and those of the Democrats. Republicans offer so much more than our present governor offers. Republicans on the ticket are pro-life advocates, want to save women’s sports from transgender men participating, oppose “gender transition” for minors, support the second amendment and reduce the state income tax, to name a few. But Gov. Beshear, no matter how many times he tries to reinvent himself, is completely on the other side of these conservative issues.
From my view, it appears the swell of Fancy Farm picnic attendees will have true GOP supporters from Kentucky. The question is, will Democrats once again send busloads of out-of-state partisans organized by the DNC? Believe me, they will try anything to hold on to this governor’s seat as they wait with bated breath on the outcome of Kentucky’s election.
While I know there won’t be any real gander pulling at Fancy Farm, I do expect a rhetorical squeeze or two will provide some meaningful zingers that will propel the GOP to a victory in all the executive offices in November.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.