MURRAY — Heavy rain overnight has once again resulted in alterations in spring sports schedules for local high school teams.
For starters, the Murray Bank Crosstown Classic and 4th District softball confrontation between Calloway County and Murray High at Lady Tiger Field that was set for 5:30 this afternoon is now off.
As of now, this afternoon's tennis match between host Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts is still on, as is a 4th District baseball matchup between Calloway County and Marshall County at Marshals Field in Draffenville.
In addition, for fans unable to make it to Draffenville, that game will be broadcast, starting at 5:30 this afternoon, on WCBL-1290 AM in Benton.
The Ledger & Times is still staying in contact with school officials and will have more information, when available.
