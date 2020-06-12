BENTON — Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson sentenced Gabriel Parker to life in prison in Benton.
Parker is accused of killing two students and wounding 14 others in a shooting on Jan. 23, 2018 at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. Parker entered a guilty plea in April, only a few weeks before his trial was to have started in Hopkinsville.
The shooting ended the lives of students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15. Their parents spoke in open court during the sentencing session in Marshall Circuit Court in Benton. Family members, as well as some of the victims themselves, also spoke in open court.
