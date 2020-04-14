MURRAY — City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said that one person has been injured in a fire this afternoon.
Pologruto said that firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Campbell Street at about 12:30 and discovered a fire inside one of the units. He said the investigation into the blaze is still in its early stages, but he did say that one person did receive injuries and described those injuries as being serious.
The Ledger & Times is following this story and will have more details when they are available.
