DENVER — Murray State legend Ronald "Popeye" Jones has just become the third Murray State player to become a world champion.
"Jumpin' Joe Fulks did it in 1947 with the Philadelphia Warriors in what was then known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). Dick Cunningham then won an NBA title with Milwaukee in 1971 with all-time basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as a teammate.
Tonight, Jones, who came to Murray State in the late 1980s and became a star as a powerful inside presence, won the NBA title as a member of the coaching staff for the Denver Nuggets as they defeated a game Miami Heat team, 4-1, in the NBA Finals. It is believed that Jones is the first Racer to win an NBA title as a coach.
The title for Denver is the first in the 47-year of the franchise, which started in the old American Basketball Association that eventually merged with the NBA.
Tonight's 94-89 win was not easy as the Heat refused to let the Nuggets have the title without a fight and held a one-point lead after three quarters. Denver took the lead early in the final quarter but Heat star Jimmy Butler scored 13 straight points to give the Heat a slim lead in the final minutes. In the end, though, it was the Nuggets digging deeper to win the final three minutes and, ultimately, the title.
The Finals MVP, center Nikola Jokic scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead to lead Denver to the win. Butler, battling an ankle injury the entire series, gutted his way to 21 points for the Heat.
For Murray State fans watching tonight's game, a special moment was had in the postgame celebration as ABC's cameras captured an exchange on the court between Jokic and Jones, with an emotional Jones, as the two hugged, telling the player, 'Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
