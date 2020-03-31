Multiple emergency units have responded to the Pella plant on Murray's north side. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said smoke was reported at the plant and it was believed that a fire of some type had occurred, but could not elaborate further.
It is also believed, CCSO said, that the fire is out at this time, but emergency personnel are remaining on the scene.
The Ledger & Times will have more details when they become available.
