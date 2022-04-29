MURRAY — Murray State scored six times in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a 12-8 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Friday at Johnny Reagan Field.
The win gave the Racers (23-18, 8-8 in Ohio Valley Conference play) their seventh straight OVC win after going 1-8 to start league play. With the win, Murray State climbs within one game of the Cougars (19-19, 6-7 OVC) for fifth place in the conference after sitting in the league cellar only two weeks ago.
The Racers trailed 8-6 in the bottom of the eighth but got new life when Bryson Bloomer reached base on an error that appeared to be headed toward a possible rally-killing double play. Instead, the Racers pounced.
With a run scoring on the error to pull the Racers within 8-7, Drew Vogel supplied the eventual game-winning runs with a single up the middle to plate Bloomer and Jacob Pennington, who had singled ahead of Bloomer and give the Racers a 9-8 lead.
The Racers were just starting, though, as a Riley Hawthorne sacrifice fly to center field scored another run, setting the stage for Carson Garner's two-run home run to left that pushed the lead to four runs and the eventual final score.
Bloomer had a two-run blast in the first inning to give the Racers an early 2-0 lead, but the Cougars responded with four runs in the second, two more in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth.
Perhaps the biggest development for the Racers was reliever Jacob Pennington's performance on the mound. He spelled starter Shane Burns in the third inning and, while he gave up three runs, he held the powerful SIUE offense scoreless his final three innings on the mound to give the Racers a chance to make something happen late, which they did. Pennington got the win in relief to move to 3-0 on the season.
Bloomer's homer was his only hit but he ended with four RBIs on the day and two runs scored. Pennington, who was the designated hitter Friday, was 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, while Jake Slunder was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brennan McCullough was 2-for-5 with a run scored, while Garner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored,
Alex Crump also had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
The Racers and Cougars will meet for the second time this weekend on Saturday with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. at Reagan Field.
Admission is free.
