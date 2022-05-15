MURRAY — After winning their first Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship and following that with a first-ever OVC Tournament title, the Murray State Racers Sunday evening learned their assignment for yet another first.
And as the team gathered in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center, they watched and listened as ESPN analyst mentioned their name as a participant in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Only minutes into the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, the name "Murray State" appeared as the third team listed in the Tuscaloosa Regional that will be hosted by Southeastern Conference powerhouse Alabama. Then, the opponent appeared — PAC-12 power Stanford.
The Racers will meet the Cardinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Rhoads Softball Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The Racers enter their first-ever NCAA Tournament with a 40-16-1 record this season, which sets a new school record for wins in a season. Those last three of those wins all came this past weekend in the OVC Tournament in Oxford, Ala. Murray State won the tournament Saturday by defeating Belmont, 5-2, after failing to convert its first chance to win the title by falling 3-0 in Saturday's first game of the championship round.
Look for more coverage of the Racers in this week's upcoming editions of The Ledger & Times.
