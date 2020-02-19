NATCHITOCHES, LA — The Murray State softball team picked up five wins over the weekend in the 2020 Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission Lady Demon Classic at the Lady Demon Diamond in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The Racers began the run with a 2-0 win over host Northwestern State, followed by an 11-3, six-inning win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in game two on Friday.
Friday Game 1 – Murray St. 2, Northwestern St. 0
Hannah James threw a complete game shutout and Sierra Gilmore had the game-winning home run as Murray State topped the host Demons in the opener Friday.
Murray State was only able to wrest six hits away from Northwestern State pitcher Bronte Rhoden, but it was Gilmores hit in the fourth that ended up being the only one that mattered. Logan Braundmeier led off the fourth frame with a single up the middle and was brought home in the very next at bat on Gilmore’s third home run in the first six games of the season.
In the circle, James dealt. The sophomore allowed just three hits over the full seven innings with no walks and four strikeouts. The win lifts James to a 3-1 record on the season and is her third complete game shutout in four starts. Braundmeier ended the day at 2-for-3, while Lexi Jones was 2-for-3, as well.
Friday Game 2 – Murray St. 11, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 (6 Inn.)
Murray State recorded just four hits in the contest, but was able to push 11 runs across the plate thanks to four errors and 14 walks by Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Racers fell behind in the first inning of the day’s finale, 2-0, but a five-spot in the bottom of the opening frame put the Racers ahead and allowed them to never look back.
Abby Shoulders tied Lauren Buch’s nine-year old record in the contest by recording four walks on an official 0-for-0 performance with two runs. Lexi Jones was one of four Racers to get a hit in the contest when she recorded her second home run of the season in the fourth.
In the circle, Taylor Makowsky moved to 2-0 on the season by allowing just one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks over five innings of work. Jenna Veber finished the game for MSU and gave up no hits or runs with one strikeout over the final inning of play.
They followed up their two game sweep with another doubleheader sweep on Saturday. It started with a Jenna Veber one-hitter against Northwestern State a 6-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the night cap.
Saturday Game 1 – Murray St. 3, Northwestern St. 0
Veber went the distance in Saturday’s opener and allowed just one hit, a single in the fifth, no walks and tallied two strikeouts. Through two games at the Lady Demon Classic this weekend, Murray State pitchers have limited Northwestern State to no run on just four hits.
Offensively for Murray State, Jensen Striegel began the scoring in the second when she knocked in Lily Fischer on a triple to left center. Logan Braundmeier was then responsible for the final two runs as she had RBI-singles in the second and fourth to cap the scoring at three. The Racers ended the day with seven hits, while also drawing four walks.
Saturday Game 2 – Murray State 6, Ark.-Pine Bluff 1
In game two, the Racers bats came alive as they pounded out six runs on 10 hits. After Murray State scored two in the second inning, Sierra Gilmore and Lexi Jones helped seal the win in the third with back-to-back home runs. The home runs were the fourth of the season for Gilmore and third for Jones.
Alie Kennedy led MSU in the day’s second game by going 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk, while Gilmore was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIS. In the circle, Taylor Makowsky moved to 3-0 on the year by allowing just one run on four hits with three strikeouts and no walk over four inning of work. Ellison Barrett entered the game in the fifth for the Racers and earned the save by allowing now runs on one with two strikeouts and a walk.
The perfect weekend puts the Racers at 7-2 on the season already with a trip to Montgomery, Alabama on deck this coming weekend. There they will face Howard, North Alabama, and Grambling State.
