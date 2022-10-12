DRAFFENVILLE — Before sending his team onto the field to battle two-time defending Kentucky Region 1 boys soccer champion McCracken County Tuesday night, Calloway County Head Coach Evan Pierce gave his team a message.
“No gazelles tonight, only lions,” Pierce said, presenting a scene more suited for an African grassland than a soccer field. However, the message was clear; his team was to be the hunters.
For the entire first half, that is exactly what they were, doing the unthinkable to a team known for not only superior depth but also the ability to relentlessly pressure the opposition — outshoot McCracken. And one of those shots went into the net as the Lakers went to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
However, the second is where McCracken has made its reputation and it justified it Tuesday at Colburn Stadium on the Marshall County High School campus in Draffenville, scoring twice, the last goal coming in the final three minutes, to escape with a 2-1 win.
“I just love this team and the heart is showed tonight,” Pierce told his team after the bitter defeat that ended its season at 12-7-2. “You grinded your butts off and I knew I could not be more proud, regardless of what happened tonight.”
This was a rematch of last year’s regional at Paducah and it had almost the same pattern. Calloway, who was blown out by a 6-0 score a few weeks ago by the Mustangs (16-4-3) at Paducah, drew first blood as Jude Bazzell launched a 20-yard shot from just outside the box that found the right side of the net with about 15 minutes left before halftime to give the Lakers the lead. That came in a first half in which the Lakers outshot McCracken, 6-4, something that hardly ever happens.
Pierce, though, said he knew the Mustangs would come out of the second half starting gate looking different, and they did.
In the final 40 minutes, McCracken owned a 15-6 edge in shots.
“When they can sub as many players as they can, and keep guys fresh, you know it’s going to be battle,” Pierce said.
McCracken began attacking the Calloway zone immediately and finally broke through when a handball in the Laker box was called, resulting in a penalty kick for McCracken’s Josh Kuntz with about 27 minutes left to tie the match at 1-1. From there, the pressure continued, though keeper Hunter Williams was more than up to the task, saving eight shots in the second half.
Ultimately, McCracken’s pressure finally prevailed as a ball was advanced forward into the Calloway box, allowing Johnny Stevens to shovel it past Williams for the winning goal with only 2:43 left.
Tuesday’s also brings a close to the career of its lone senior, defender Dalton Puckett, who battled back from a serious knee injury to contribute mightily for his team this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.