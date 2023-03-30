MURRAY — The Jackson Sun newspaper in Jackson, Tennessee is reporting this afternoon that Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson has hired Murray High's Darren Bowling as its new head football coach.
Bowling came to Murray High in the summer of 2021, just days after former Tigers Head Coach Keith Hodge left the job in order to return to the Dresden (Tenn.) program from which he came in order to coach at Murray High. Bowling leaves after compiling a 14-9 record in two seasons with the Tigers and takes over a program that has been the semifinals of the Tennessee state playoffs twice since 2013 and has played many of the top teams west of Nashville very competitively in that time.
Bowling guided the Tigers to the second round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Playoffs each of his two seasons.
The Ledger & Times will have a full story in Friday's edition.
