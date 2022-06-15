Reports: Wichita State hires Saal as new AD

MURRAY — Multiple sources are reporting that Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal has been hired to take over that position at Wichita State.
Television station KWCH in Wichita, Kansas said that Wichita State President Rick Muma announced the hiring about an hour ago.
“This is a new day for Shocker Athletics. As we look to the future of our program, I am incredibly pleased to welcome Kevin to Shocker Nation. Kevin returns to his home state of Kansas with a strong, forward-thinking vision for our men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletics programs,” Muma said in a news release, KWCH said. “Kevin is just the person to move WSU’s athletics program forward and push it to even greater heights.”
Saal, 44, is a Kansas native and did work at Kansas State University in Manhattan from 2000-06. He came to Murray State in 2019 after serving 10 years at the University of Kentucky under the direction of Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart, regarded by many as one of, if not the best people to hold that position in major college athletics.
Saal and his wife Jennifer — also a native of Kansas— have two college-age sons, a Wichita State news release said.
“Jennifer and I are eager to return to our home state to engage and partner with Shocker student-athletes, coaches, administration, alumni, supporters and the greater Wichita community,” Saal said. “With much work to be done, I look forward to continuing to develop WSU’s championship culture through our strategic vision, core values, a first-class student-athlete experience and, ultimately, competitive excellence. Go Shockers!”
