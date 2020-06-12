BELL CITY — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said that a Sedalia woman was taken to a Murray hospital after being injured in wreck Wednesday night near the Calloway County line.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it received a report of a single vehicle rolling crash at about 7:22 p.m. Wednesday on Belleville Road in the southeastern Graves County community of Bell City. Deputy Brendan Weldon responded to the call and, upon arrival, found a Honda CR-V that was overturned with a single occupant, identified as Benita Jordan, 61, of Sedalia, trapped inside the SUV.
The sheriff’s office said Jordan was conscious and was removed from the vehicle without the use of mechanical means by firefighters with both the Cuba and Sedalia fire departments. A unit with the Mayfield/Graves County EMS then took Jordan to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
MCCH Marketing Director Melony Morgan said Thursday that Jordan was treated at the hospital, then transferred to another facility in Nashville,Tennessee for further treatment.
The sheriff’s office said that an investigation determined that Jordan had lost consciousness while she was driving the SUV and this resulted in the vehicle traveling through her property before striking a tree and overturning.
