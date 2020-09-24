MURRAY — Class of 2020 Murray State Hall of Famers Nick and Patrick Newcomb were this week’s guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, episode 106.
As the first siblings to go into the MSU Hall of Fame in its history that dates to 1965, the Newcomb brothers were part of the most recent Ohio Valley Conference men’s golf championship for the Racers in 2010.
Nick Newcomb arrived at MSU in 2007 to play for Coach Eddie Hunt and when Patrick arrived as a freshman in 2010, the Newcomb boys had the rare chance to compete together in Nick’s senior season. When Patrick finished his career in 2013, the Newcomb’s had combined for 19 team victories and 11 individual titles from 2007-13. Nick was OVC Player of the Year once, Patrick won it twice, and they combined to win the OVC medalist title three times. Both were ranked nationally among the best American amateur players.
“I am so glad they’re going into the Hall of Fame together and I think that is a story in itself,” Hunt said. “Two local boys only 20 minutes from Murray (Benton) and both come to Murray State and become the best players in the conference. They set the tone for our golf program for many years.”
The reverence with which Hunt’s former players speak of their coach is impressive. Nick and Patrick Newcomb looked back at their decisions to come to Murray State as seminal moments of their lives on and off the course.
“I loved playing for Eddie, he let me be me,” Nick Newcomb stated. “There aren’t many coaches out there who care for their players as much as Eddie does, even with his players today. He wasn’t a coach that was going to help with swings, but what he did was put us into the best possible situation so all we had to worry about was playing our best. He did a great job of that.”
“I like to play my way and we’re Monty Newcomb’s sons, so we’re a little stubborn at times,” Patrick Newcomb chuckled. “Eddie never made me be something I wasn’t. Eddie was very competitive and you don’t see that often in college golf. His old saying was that you can’t put a price on victory. Eddie has always been there for us and he was always wanting to compete at a high level.”
The Newcomb boys led the Racers to the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference championship along with teammates Cameron Carrico, Chris Griffin and Jared Wolfe. The Racers’ dominant win of 18-shots, marked their first OVC title since 1991 and was the most dominant championship win in almost a decade in the OVC.
In the 2010 OVC championship at Grey Stone GC in Dickson, Tennessee, the Racers’ starting five ran through the competition like a buzz saw on scores of 286-295-284=865 to beat Morehead State (301-293-289=883). Nick Newcomb was the OVC medalist as the Racers finished 1-2-3. Newcomb was first place (73-69-73=215), Jared Wolfe was second (73-72-71=216) and Chris Griffin was third (71-75-71=217). Cameron Carrico, who would be OVC Player of the Year in 2011, placed eighth (70-79-70=219) and a young freshman, Patrick Newcomb, contributed his first and third round scores to the MSU team total to place 20th (72-79-72=223).
“We won a conference title by 18 shots and we could’ve thrown out two scores from the guy who won the tournament (Nick Newcomb) and still won the championship…think about that!” Patrick Newcomb exclaimed. “Nick’s second round (a 3-under-par 69) was one of the best rounds I’ve ever seen considering how tough the course was that day and the weather we had.”
“At that time, we had lost the OVC championship by a shot the year before and we all had a chip on our shoulder,” Nick said. “I remember that week all five of us were focused on what we wanted to accomplish and we went out and did it. The win we had two weeks before at UK’s tournament was a big boost to our confidence.”
Murray State Hall of Fame weekend for Nov. 13-14 was pushed to the spring after the OVC postponed all fall sports to 2021. MSU Athletics will make an announcement on new Hall of Fame dates as soon as possible.
