Saturday protest at monument tense, but non-violent

MURRAY – Saturday morning’s protest in downtown Murray included plenty of confrontation and yelling back and forth between opponents and supporters of keeping the Confederate monument on Murray’s court square, but police said it remained non-violent.
The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Wednesday to leave the monument, which includes a statue in the likeness of Gen. Robert E. Lee, where it stands. Protesters demonstrated that night in front of the statue, and several counter-protesters in favor of leaving the statue alone were also in attendance. People on both sides of the issue were also reportedly demonstrating at the monument Thursday and Friday evenings as well.
People advocating for the removal of the monument planned the protest from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, and before 9 o’clock, several dozen supporters of the monument were gathered on the Calloway County Courthouse lawn. As more and more people supporting the monument’s removal arrived, the monument supporters took turns gathering around it. Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles, Calloway County Sam Steger and Murray State University Interim Police Chief Jeff Gentry were on the scene with a large number of officers and deputies, and Kentucky State Police troopers assisted as well. The atmosphere was often tense, and officers and deputies occasionally stepped in and encouraged protesters and monument supporters to back away from one another as arguments got more heated.
Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, MPD’s public information officer, released the following statement Sunday: “The protest that occurred on the court square during the morning of 7/18/2020 remained peaceful and no arrests due to violence were made.”
Kristen Farley, one of the people involved with Saturday’s protest against the monument, said one of the reasons it was planned at the same time as the Downtown Farmers Market was to get Murray Main Street, which organizes the market with sponsorship from CFSB, to make a public statement about the statue. The Murray Main Street Facebook page, “Downtown Murray Kentucky,” posted a response Thursday evening, saying that the Murray Main Street Board of Directors had already taken a position on the monument in June when Board President Joe Darnall sent a letter to Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes urging the county to move the statue to another location.
Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright said that although the organization did not post the letter on social media in June, the board did make its position known to Imes and county magistrates. A copy of the letter was attached to Thursday’s Facebook post.
In the letter, Murray Main Street Board President Joe Darnall said the board was “committed to standing against racism and discrimination in all forms” and that the “humanity and dignity of every person must be honored and respected in our public spaces.”
“The Murray Main Street Program has worked hard to support the downtown businesses and community in light of recent disasters and now a global pandemic,” Darnall wrote. “Helping support our small businesses during these times has been essential. Now more than ever, it is important for our community to rediscover the joy of patronizing our small businesses and restaurants in a safe and welcoming space, a commercial district where people of every race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation feel comfortable living, working and shopping.
“We must recognize that for many community members, specifically those of color, the statue is a reminder of a racial injustice where safety has never been a given. Many of us take for granted the feeling of safety while walking or jogging in the park or through a neighborhood, shopping in a store or simply living in our small town. The community must come together to create safe and inclusive public places where everyone can enjoy the quality of life they deserve. We want our downtown, our community and our businesses to thrive in such an environment. We need your help to do this.”
Darnall said Murray Main Street was willing to work with the county, the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission to find a new location for the statue.
Farley said that before Murray Main Street’s post on Thursday night, organizers of the protest had not realized the organization had taken a position on the monument. She said that even if the organization did not post the letter on social media last month, she appreciates that they have done so now. Even so, Farley said there would likely continue to be protests in favor of the monument’s removal as long as it remains on the court square.
“(Murray Main Street) did exactly what we wanted them to do,” Farley said. “The whole point of the beginning of the protest was to get them to make a public statement, and they did, which was great.”
Along with posting a copy of Darnall’s letter to Imes, Murray Main Street’s Thursday Facebook post read, “It has been brought to our attention that there is a planned march and protest to put pressure on Murray Main Street and Murray Downtown to make a comment for the relocation of the Confederate soldier statue on the court square. This protest is planned during the farmers market.
“Our farmers market is a place for our community members to purchase the freshest food while supporting our local farmers and crafters. Trying to force a non-profit organization to make a comment by jeopardizing our small businesses is not an appropriate way to create change.
“Murray Main Street has been involved in trying to have the statue relocated and formally requested the fiscal court make that decision. We chose to do it in a way to assist our local county government to go through the process. The choice made by our county government is of concern to us.
“This issue is not resolved and the ability of our downtown to remain a great place to live, work, shop and play is at risk.”
Farley said that although she didn’t like the tone of Murray Main Street’s Facebook post, she could understand how they would be caught off guard when hearing about a protest during the farmers market.
“I think they’re being a little divisive about it, but I think that’s totally understandable,” she said on Friday prior to the protest. “It’s coming out of the blue from their side, and I understand on my side how I could have handled that situation a little bit better as well. But we just want to let them know that this is important to our businesses and to the downtown square, and that’s their prerogative. So now it’s changing into more of a community morning. We’re going to bring free snacks and water and chalk for the kids to play with. We’re going to make it an area for having a civil discussion and we’re really hoping for a nice, peaceful protest for people to be able to celebrate what they love, rather than talk about what they hate.”
Protesters had a tent set up on the sidewalk in front of the monument, and Farley said she and the rest of the group had purchased several food items from market vendors to give away to the public to show their support for the market. On Saturday morning, Wright said she appreciated that the protesters stayed on the other side of the courthouse and didn’t actively disrupt the market by marching around the square, but she wished they had chosen a different time to demonstrate. She said the customer foot traffic was slower than it has been most Saturdays over the summer. The Downtown Farmers Market is 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday through the end of October.
“As anticipated, I figured it would probably be slower because of people being afraid to come down here,” Wright said. “We did have some people come earlier than normal, which was nice, but as anticipated, it’s really shying the market crowd away. It’s really too bad. It’s bad for the downtown businesses and it’s bad for the market. It would be nice if (protesters) would choose a different time other than the farmers market. That would be kind of the community thing to do.”
David Reed, a Black man who came to show his support for removing the statue, said he grew up in Murray and had strong memories of his grandmother and aunt telling him about lynchings of Black people that occurred during their youth. He said he was in the Army for 12 years and served in the First Gulf War in the early ’90s, and his military service had given him a larger perspective on his hometown before he moved back to the community and relocated to Hazel.
“A Black man doesn’t have a fair chance in this town; he doesn’t,” Reed said. “If you don’t get away from here, nine times out of 10, you’re not going to make it. I was one of the lucky, blessed people that got to get out of here and go overseas. I went around the world twice, but I came back here each time. I moved away from here and now I live in Hazel, but I’ve still got family here in Murray. Our roots are here in Murray.
“I just think it’s time for things to change. I wouldn’t mind if they put a Black and a White kid up here holding hands. That would be better than what we’ve got now. That’s just the way I look at it. I’m one person’s opinion, but I’d imagine a lot of people have got one.”
Pam Jones, who is White and attended Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting as well as Saturday’s protest, said she became involved in the movement because her son, Benson, is pursing a career in “social justice.” Her husband, Rick, is an attorney and has his law office on the court square, while Pam said she has lived in Murray for 25 years.
“(Benson) said, ‘This is what I’m doing,’ and my husband and I were so excited and also a little bit embarrassed that we’ve been here forever and the young people are the ones that have to tell us things and teach us,” Pam Jones said. “Through our kids, we’ve learned so much and that’s exciting, a little scary and super challenging, but they’re doing a great job.”
She later added, “(Rick’s) office has been right there (on the north side of the square) and we have never seen anyone paying any attention to this statue until now. So shame on us. We’ve just got to try and make a difference and educate people.”
Ray Murdock of Lynn Grove, who is White, said he came to the protest because three of his ancestors fought for the Confederacy and he sees the statue as honoring their sacrifices.
“That statue was put up with love and affection for those men and for the history,” he said. “I grew up knowing my great-grandfathers and they would tell me about their fathers (who fought for the South). None of those men owned a slave. The war wasn’t about slavery to them.”
Murdock said the Union army took over the Calloway County area early in the war and committed horrible, violent acts against his ancestors and others who lived here.
“Those people (Union soldiers) came in here and forced these people to do things they didn’t want to do and stole from them,” he said. “It wasn’t about slavery and that statue is not about slavery or suppression of anybody else. Nobody would want to be a slave. They were fighting to protect their homeland. This (monument) was put up and we live in a democracy, and we’ve either got to live in a democracy or go back to lawlessness. It was voted (by the fiscal court) to remain standing and now you’ve got people out here trying to ‘tear it down, tear it down.’ So I’m here to show support for keeping it up in remembrance of our history and heritage.”
Bo Jones, who is White, said he grew up in Detroit but his family has been in Calloway County since 1830. He said he often visited family here in the 1950s and finally moved to Murray in 2005 after having spent years living in California and Miami, Florida.
“I can walk the walk and talk the talk; I’m not prejudiced,” Bo Jones said. “Both sides have a cause. I’m not one way or the other, as long as it’s peaceful. I have nothing against you and you should have nothing against me. If you do not want to see that statue, take the other road. It has nothing to do with you personally.”
Lt. Brian Duvall with KSP said Saturday at the scene of the protest that the only arrest there had nothing to do with the event. KSP Trooper Adam Jones confirmed on Sunday that Nidal A. Shkami, 32, of Puryear, Tennessee, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for charges of terroristic threatening in the third degree and harassing communications. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.