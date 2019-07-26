MURRAY — Sisters Victoria and Jenny Doughty have been inseparable since they were babies. They are in the same grade, had the same classes, played the same sports and never spent more than two weeks apart. Luckily, they have found a way to stick together in college too: through college athletics.
The girls started playing softball together when Jenny was 8 and Victoria was 10.
“My aunt was a softball coach, and she thought it would be something me, my sister and cousin would enjoy doing together,” Jenny said.
Her aunt was right. Softball gave the two sisters a special bond.
“It made us closer as teammates and as friends,” Victoria said.
Over the years, the sisters continued to play together and strengthen their bond.
However, in their sophomore year, Victoria decided to do something different.
Their other sister Caitlyn Powers had recently joined the Calloway County wrestling team, and Head Coach Chris McWherter had heard of Victoria’s unique athleticism. Since she was little, people have told Victoria she was different from other female athletes.
“They say that I’m more outgoing, and I give everything that I have,” Victoria said.
That is the very reason that McWherter took notice of Victoria.
“He told me there was a spot open for me if I wanted to come,” she said.
Victoria had to train intensely to compete against male wrestlers.
“I was not mentally prepared for what was happening,” Victoria said. “The coach really helped and some of my teammates helped me, and I got better as we went on.”
Victoria soon improved, and the summer after her junior year, she and her teammates, Powers and Hailey Watson (the author of this story) qualified to attend two national tournaments.
Victoria traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Fargo, North Dakota, with Team Kentucky. There, she practiced with the University of the Cumberland’s collegiate team and gained a whole new perspective on wrestling.
“For high school, you usually wrestle guys, and sometimes you wrestle girls. It just depends on what weight class they’re in, but for Fargo and Tulsa, you just wrestle girls. I feel like we were more equal in wrestling,” Victoria said.
The UC coach Donnie Stephens took notice of Victoria’s athleticism while she was competing against some of the best female wrestlers in the nation. Before returning to Kentucky, she was offered a scholarship.
Victoria never thought joining the Calloway wrestling team would amount to all these successes.
“I thought I was gonna go out there and just have fun, just go to college for softball. Now, I have a scholarship for wrestling and went to nationals,” she said.
Unfortunately, Victoria was not able to compete in softball or wrestling her senior year.
“I got held back two years whenever I was little, and I aged out,” Victoria said.
She had to settle for managing the team and coaching from the sidelines.
However, Victoria was glad when her sister Jenny finally decided to join the team their senior year.
“I thought it was pretty cool that she started. I was trying to talk her into it for two years. Then, she decided that she wanted to the last year,” Victoria said.
With the help of her teammates, sister and coach, Jenny was able to improve in the short amount of time that she was on the wrestling team. She placed fourth at the first-ever female state tournament, and Stephens, the same coach that attended nationals with Victoria, offered Jenny a scholarship after seeing her talent at the state level.
“It’s pretty cool that we’re going together and getting to wrestle together,” Victoria said.
Both girls have decided to be teaching majors. Jenny is going into elementary education and Victoria wants to be a middle school math teacher.
Jenny has also decided to be a two-sport athlete and play softball at UC. Victoria decided she wants to focus on wrestling.
“I think it’s going to be hard to focus on school if I’m doing two sports in college because it’s going to be harder academically,” Victoria said.
McWherter is 100 percent in agreement with both of their decisions. He said both girls possess inherent traits that cannot simply be taught to an athlete.
“Tori is a fierce hard-working competitor that has no quit in her,” McWherter said. “I believe Tori will blossom into a tenacious wrestler at the collegiate level. Tori only had two competitive seasons on the mat due to injury, etc. In that short time, she represented Team Kentucky at the national level and has been exposed to some of the best talents in the sport. I would expect her to continue to grow in technique and physicality at the college level. If she commits to the sport and focuses on her goals, I have no doubt that she will experience success as a college wrestler.”
McWherter admired how Jenny came to practice every day with a smile, a willingness to learn and a stubbornness to do things correctly.
“Jenny was a pleasant surprise for Laker Wrestling in her first year of competition,” he said. “With siblings in the sport, Jenny had been around the program for years. I believe the sport, our practices, and the season challenged Jenny in ways that she had not been exposed to at the time. That experience will enable her to have a successful collegiate career in both sports. I can’t speak for the softball side, other than to say that if she continues to wrestle, I think the work she does towards wrestling will directly benefit her on the softball diamond.”
Both Jenny and Victoria are excited to attend UC in the fall.
“I’m ready to go and participate in wrestling,” Victoria said. “All the girls at UC are close to each other. Whenever we went down there for some of the camps, they were always there with us, and they never separated so we became closer as a family.”
Jenny is proud of all that she and her sister have accomplished and thinks her grandfather would be proud too.
“My grandfather who passed away, he was really big in softball and he thought it was good that we were wrestling,” she said.
McWherter is confident that both girls will have success and is excited to see how they compete at UC.
He said, “Jenny and Tori will both do well at the collegiate level so long as their work ethic, desire to compete, and their individual determination to succeed remains at super-high levels. College and collegiate athletics can be overwhelming for freshmen. If they make safe harbor in their athletics while completing classwork, they will not be swayed by the many other distractions college life has to offer.”
