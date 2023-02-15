MURRAY - West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation will award eight $1,000 scholarships to college-bound member-students and an additional $1,000 scholarship to a member-student pursuing a vocational/technical program after high school.
Applications for WKRECC’s 2023 scholarships are available from high school guidance counselors, online at www.wkrecc.com, or at any WKRECC business office. The deadline to apply is March 3.
“The scholarship program is one of West Kentucky Rural Electric’s most important community investments,” said WKRECC President & CEO David Smart. “We’re excited to continue to provide a vocational/technical scholarship, recognizing the need for more well-trained and qualified applicants to fill job openings at local companies. We know that when our young people succeed, our families and communities succeed as well.”
To be eligible for WKRECC scholarships, students must be high school seniors in good standing whose parent or guardian is a member of and receives electric service from WKRECC at their principal residence.
Questions about the scholarship program may be directed to Jodie Hansen at 270-251-6938 or 1-877-495-7322.
