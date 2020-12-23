MURRAY — The man accused of killing two women at separate Murray residences in early 2019 entered a guilty plea Tuesday.
Shannon Scott, 54, of Calloway County, expressed this desire Tuesday afternoon during a status hearing in Calloway Circuit Court. His plea agreement calls for him to serve a 40-year prison sentence for his alleged role in the deaths of Tera Todd, 37, of Murray, and Evelyn Scott, 77, also of Murray on or about Feb. 7, 2019, along Catalina Drive in Murray.
Their bodies were discovered that night at a pair of residences on Catalina. Todd was discovered by a couple as they returned home from an activity and found her body in their driveway, while Evelyn’s body was discovered by responding Murray police officers inside a house next door to where Todd’s body was found.
Shannon was eventually found inside the house and arrested, Murray police said. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals in the second degree.
“We feel like this is the resolution we wanted,” said Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust after Tuesday’s proceeding had concluded. “He has always been subject to being paroled and that was a concern as we continued this case. However, 40 years still means he has to serve 20 years until he reaches parole eligibility and we still don’t believe that when that time comes, he’ll be paroled.”
Scott entered guilty pleas on the two murder charges for the deaths of Todd and Evelyn Scott which call for 40-year sentences to be served concurrently. He will be sentenced on Feb. 26, 2021, also in Calloway Circuit Court.
Scott entered the plea in front of Special Judge Tim Kaltenbach, who assumed the bench for the case shortly after it entered the court system. Kaltenbach serves as circuit judge in McCracken County and was appointed special judge after Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson determined that he had a conflict of interest in the case and recused himself.
Early in the case, Scott’s mental health did come into question and it did warrant a competency hearing early in the case. Scott was determined to be competent to stand trial, and a trial date was set in July 2019 for September of this year, but the defense asked for a continuance, namely after Moore had served as a member of the defense team for a high-profile murder case in a neighboring county that ended with a plea deal in June.
Kaltenbach set a new trial date for March 2021 in July, but with both the prosecution and defense continuing negotiations for a possible settlement, he would set status hearings to see what progress had been made. Tuesday’s hearing was quickly set as the agreement was finalized earlier that day, Foust said.
Scott said little during Tuesday’s session, other than “Yes sir” or “No sir” in response to the customary series of questions a judge is required to ask defendants when they are entering a plea. However, when Kaltenbach asked Scott if he was satisfied with Moore’s efforts during the case, he became more open.
“He’s done everything, Judge. He’s done everything,” Scott said as he stood beside Moore at the defense podium.
There was one more issue that arose Tuesday and that was whether or not Scott could enter his plea under the tag of guilty but mentally ill.
“He’s been working with a neuropsychiatrist. Now, I don’t think there’s any question of Mr. Scott’s competency right now, but the neuropsychiatrist believed that he was mentally ill at the time of the incident and entered a report about this,” Moore said.
Kaltenbach, perhaps wanting to make sure nothing was left uncovered, then ordered Scott to undergo a mental evaluation ahead of the Feb. 26 sentencing date. Foust said he had no objection.
“The guilty but mentally ill part, though, does nothing to the agreement. It’s still good,” Foust said, returning to his earlier thoughts on the 40-year sentence. “He’s 53 now, so that means he’d be 73 when he becomes eligible for parole, which, again, I don’t think will be granted.
“Essentially, this is a life sentence.”
