MURRAY — It doesn’t take more than a five-minute conversation with senior Ellie Jackson to realize that she has an absolute heart of gold. That’s why it was so touching that she had the opportunity to play in one more volleyball game for the Lady Lakers during last night’s senior night.
Even though Calloway fell 3-0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-20) in the game against the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers, there was still a sense of gratefulness on the court.
Jackson was injured in a match earlier this season and was sure she would never have the opportunity to play with her girls again. However, head coach Lindsey Jones suggested that Jackson serve last night.
“It’s her senior year, and I wanted her to feel incorporated even though she’s hurt,” Jackson said. “She didn’t know she was going to get hurt, so this was a sort of closure for her.”
Jackson was a little leery of the idea at first because it would require her team to split the court back row and essentially compete with five players, but her team stepped it up and was able to make it work.
“Adison (Hicks) and Kylie (Stallings) did so good splitting the court,” Jackson said. “It made me proud of them to know that they were out there playing with five people and still holding their own.”
Jones said that it was actually one of the team’s better rotations.
Jackson didn’t do too bad herself. She got all of her serves up and even had one ace.
“I know it was only serving, but it felt so good to be able to play with my team,” Jackson said. “It meant a lot.”
But, there was still a part of Jackson that wished she could do more.
“There was a ball that went off to the side, and I started to take a step towards it, and I just had to tell myself, ‘No, that’s not allowed,’” Jackson said. “It’s just instinct to try to go for it, and it feels weird to not.”
All emotion aside, the Lady Lakers played a highly competitive game against the Bombers. The score was back-and-forth in the first and third sets, but Calloway just wasn’t able to get ahead at the end.
“Coming off of a long break, I think everyone was playing really relaxed, and they didn’t talk to each other,” Jones said. “We weren’t playing together. That’s kind of expected after a break.”
This is something the team will have to correct before their crosstown game at Murray High tonight.
“We have to win,” Jones said. “Playing Murray is our biggest game. Not only that, it’s one of our last games, and we really want to win. Coming off of this loss, we know that we’ve really got to play hard tomorrow. We always go to five with them. It’s going to be a long, hard game, but we’re not taking it lightly. It’s going to be tough.”
