Tigers 1,
Blue Tornado 1
PADUCAH — The Murray High Tigers wrapped up their regular season with a tie against Paducah Tilghman, 1-1.
In the road contest, the Tigers (8-6-2) got a goal form Charles Pemwell off a corner kick and they gave up a goal via a corner kick as well.
Shots were fairly even with the Tigers taking six to the four for the Blue Tornado side. Head coach Jared Rosa said the game was competitive and hopefully helped prepare his team for a district run in the tournament.
“It was physical, and just a battle all night,” Rosa said. “It was a real fun game, even though the score was low. These last three games, I hop, have prepared us for district and given us a good look at where we are as a team.”
With the regular season over, the Tigers now turn their attention to the district tournament.
The first round game for the Tigers will feature a matchup against the Graves County Eagles on Wednesday night. During the regular season the Tigers dispatched the Eagles in both meetings, with a 3-0 win on the road and a 5-1 win at home.
At the end of the regular season, Pemwell leads the team in goals scored with 17, and also leads in assists with seven.
Trevor Harrison has 11 goals scored and Michael Mikahael is second in assists with six.
Goalkeeper Bradley Dawson has 72 saves, five shutouts, and has allowed just 13 goals this year.
The Tigers will kickoff against the Eagles at 7 p.m. Wednesday night in Mayfield and with a win will face either Calloway County, Mayfield, or Marshall County. The Marshals are favored as an undefeated team in district play this year.
