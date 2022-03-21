MURRAY — Multiple media outlets are reporting that Murray State Head Men's Basketball Coach Matt McMahon is heading to Southeastern Conference member Louisiana State.
The reports come as word spread that McMahon met with LSU officials on Sunday after the Racers' loss to Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA Tournament East Regional in Indianapolis. There were also reports from a South Carolina media outlet today that officials from SEC member South Carolina were in Murray today, apparently to meet with McMahon about that school's coaching vacancy.
McMahon will replace Will Wade, who did lead the Tigers to a 108-53 record in five years before being fired before the Tigers participated in the NCAA Tournament. Wade is accused of committing several NCAA violations, which also resulted in the firing of an assistant coach.
McMahon leaves Murray State, having compiled a 154-67 record in a seven-year tenure. He was with the program for 11 years, the first four as an assistant under Steve Prohm.
McMahon took the Racers to the NCAA Tournament three times in his tenure and won the first-round game twice — 2019 with star Ja Morant, now with the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA, and this year. Murray State beat San Francisco Thursday night in Indy.
ESPN said there is no word on the financial details but it did say that it includes compensation for any NCAA penalties that may result from the Wade matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.