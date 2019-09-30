MURRAY — This weekend the Calloway County and Murray High cross country teams traveled to Benton to compete in the Marshall County Invitational.
There, the Lady Lakers placed sixth and the Lady Tigers placed twentieth as a team. Calloway’s girls had an average time of 24:31 and Murray’s girls had an average time of 33:40.
Lady Laker Ainsley Smith led the team with a time of 22:31.68. Smith placed 25th individually out of 168 varsity girl competitors.
The Laker varsity boys placed ninth as a team with an average time of 19:12. Freshman Daniel Puckett led the Lakers with a time of 17:55, setting a new PR for the season. Puckett placed 23rd out of the 237 varsity boy competitors.
