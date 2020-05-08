FRANKFORT —This season’s unveiling of hunters for the 2020 Kentucky elk hunt will be held at 1 p.m. (Eastern) May 16 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the event will be held virtually without an audience. This decision was made by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources as part of the Commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hunters can still view the unveiling on the WPRG-TV Facebook page or the Mountain Arts Center Facebook page. The video will also be uploaded to the WPRG-TV YouTube page following the live event.
Kentucky is offering 594 elk permits through its quota drawing for the 2020 season. This total includes 175 archery/crossbow permits for a bull or cow; 150 firearm permits for bulls; 244 firearm permits for cows; and 25 youth permits. The number of nonresidents drawn may not exceed 10 percent.
Results will be uploaded to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website by May 20 under the MyProfile tab.
Elk hunters are selected by a random drawing conducted by the state’s Information Technology agency. The drawing is separately audited and verified by an independent accounting firm to ensure the transparency and accuracy of the results.
