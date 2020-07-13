MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2020 of the MSU Hall of Fame.
Over the next two weeks, the 10 members of the 2020 class will be released in alphabetical order.
The 2020 class is one of the most comprehensive in the history of the hall with 10 inductees from seven sports. Combined, the class produced 31 OVC awards of all kinds, including 11 annual awards including coach, player, freshman, defensive or athlete of the year. The 2020 class marks the 38th class since the HOF started in 1965.
The fourth member of the 2020 class is Coach Billy Kennedy of Murray State men’s basketball.
As one of only four coaches to lead the Racers to victory in the NCAA Tournament, Kennedy led the Racers for five seasons from 2006-11.
Kennedy joined the Racers in April of 2006 after a successful stint as a head coach at Southeastern Louisiana (1999-05) and one season at Miami (FL).
Kennedy rebuilt the Racers’ roster and had a winning season in 2006-07 and by the time the 2009-10 season rolled around, Kennedy had a team that was built for being a champion. MSU won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title with a school-record 17 wins, had a school record 17-game winning streak and a 31-2 record. The Racers were part a group of only 10 teams nationally that won 30 games. When the Racers upset Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament on a last second shot by Danero Thomas, MSU had the first 30-win season in OVC history and the Racers’ first NCAA Tournament win in 22 years.
The Racers were 23-9 in the 2010-11 season and claimed their second straight OVC regular season championship with Kennedy earning the OVC’s Coach of the Year award for a second consecutive season. In conference play, the Racers won 23 in a row over the length of two seasons.
MSU Hall of Famer, Isaiah Canaan, OVC Freshman of the Year in 2010 was one of Kennedy’s recruits. Canaan later was a two-time OVC Player of the Year for former Kennedy assistant coach, Steve Prohm, who succeeded Kennedy when he became the head coach Texas A&M in 2011. Other Kennedy All-OVC performers included Bruce Carter, Danero Thomas, Isacc Miles, Ivan Aska and Tony Easley, among the many others that won 107 games in five seasons.
Kennedy’s all-time record of 107-53 (.656) included a 54-14 (.794) record in his final two seasons. His teams won two OVC regular season title while posting a 70-24 (.744) record in the OVC.
In 2011, Kennedy was honored by receiving the Fellowship of Christian Athletes John Lotz “Barnabas” Award. At the time, Kennedy joined other coaches who were so honored including Homer Drew, John Wooden and Steve Alford.
